Lynnwood police apprehend two gang-affiliated taggers

Lynnwood police said Wednesday that they arrested two individuals for gang-affiliated graffiti earlier this month at an apartment building on 52nd Avenue West.

Officers responded March 8 to reports that two individuals were spray painting a dumpster. Soon thereafter, police located two suspects matching the taggers’ descriptions. Both were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor malicious mischief.

In announcing the arrests, Lynnwood police said they intend to handle graffiti complaints seriously and urged community members to inform them of suspicious behavior by calling 911.