Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target.

During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with asset protection personnel so that police could immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and related charges.

Seven of those arrested were charged with a felony and eight were charged with misdemeanors.

The Michigan-based group consisted of two adults and one juvenile that were hitting Target stores nationwide. When officers identified themselves, two of the three fled on foot, but all three were captured. A vehicle bearing Michigan plates was located in the Target parking lot, with a plethora of Target merchandise in plain view.

An investigator for Target Corporate contacted the Lynnwood Police Department confirming this group is a nationwide organized retail theft group responsible for over $300,000 in stolen merchandise to date, Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay said. Both adults and the juvenile were booked on felony charges. One of the three had an extraditable nationwide warrant out of Florida for felony larceny and burglary.

An investigation will determine final charges.