Lynnwood police arrest a man accused of strangling a woman

Lynnwood police said that a 28-year-old man was arrested Monday night for multiple felony assault charges after officers responded to a reported domestic assault.

At 11:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 17400 block of 52nd Avenue West after a man allegedly attacked a woman. According to police, the victim — a 35-year-old woman — was reported to have shown visible signs consistent with being strangled.

After arriving on the scene, police reported hearing a man swearing and the sounds of a woman crying inside. Initially upon knocking on the front door, police were met with silence. Then a man tried to exit through a back door but ran back inside after seeing a police officer there. Police later found the suspect hiding underneath a bed.

After further investigation, police learned that the man had been strangling the woman but stopped when officers arrived. The suspect was also violating a no-contact order, police said.

The suspect was booked in Snohomish County Jail for second-degree attempted murder. Other charges are pending.

If you are the victim of domestic violence, help is available. You can contact Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County at the 24-hour crisis hotline: 425-252-2873. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.