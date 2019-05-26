Lynnwood police arrest domestic violence suspect who took baby

Lynnwood police Sunday morning arrested a Everett man after he allegedly entered the apartment of his Lynnwood girlfriend, assaulted her and left with the couple’s 6-week-old baby.

According to Lynnwood Police Commander Jim Nelson, the suspect — armed with a firearm — entered the Lynnwood apartment in the 20500 block of 68th Avenue West about 4 a.m. Sunday.

“The suspect threatened to shoot his girlfriend and another occupant of the apartment and then he physically assaulted the female,” Nelson said. The suspect then left, taking the baby with him. The girlfriend suffered non-serious injuries in the assault, he added.

The victim contacted Lynnwood police at approximately 6:30 a.m., stating that she delayed reporting the incident because she was afraid of the suspect. Lynnwood police, assisted by the Everett Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriffs Office, went to the suspect’s residence in the 900 block of 66th Place Southeast in Everett and took the man into custody. Police recovered the baby, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will be reunited with his mother, Nelson said.

The suspect is currently in custody for first-degree domestic violence assault.