Lynnwood police arrest eight in shoplifting ’emphasis’ at Fred Meyer

Lynnwood police announced they arrested eight suspects during a Feb. 21 “emphasis operation” at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer on 196th Street Southwest.
Of those arrested, police said that one had an outstanding warrant and another had been released from juvenile jail earlier that morning.
Police say they intend to conduct similar operations in the future.
These “emphasis” operations lead to more serious crime because it doesn’t address the cause of the problem that put people in situations to steal. Access to healthcare, access to livable waged jobs, access to affordable housing is what reduces crime.
Politicians know this and avoid implementing policy that would make real change because they need “bad boys” to distract from their own profiting off our taxes.
This is a distraction show and tax payers will be paying the price. Honestly soda and ice cream gets jail time…not in a fair or just world for sure. A world for political profit in the police business while business and people have to pay the price of these games.
I am so glad to see this. The police’s job is not to FIX our whole society, today. They are in the “enforcement” branch of our government (the other two being legislative and judicial, lest we forget). Yes, many other things need to be done. BUT… right now, it is not the Wild West. Nobody should be allowed to just take what they want from a business without consequences. That costs us all. It seems some people know they can just grab stuff and am-scray out the door, ‘store security’ can do VERY little to prevent this. I’m very glad to see emphasis enforcement. It is not Fred Meyer’s responsibility to fund social equity.
Yes, and NO! The recoveries we have that are basically complete sweeps of a shelf of cold medicine, a bunch of art supplies, and Carhart’s.
If these used their smarts for good….
