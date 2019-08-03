Lynnwood police arrest identity theft suspect trying to purchase firearm

Thanks to help from a local gun store, Lynnwood police were able to arrest an identity theft suspect who was attempting to purchase a firearm.

Several days ago, Lynnwood Gun had alerted police that a suspect was attempting to use a stolen credit card to purchase a handgun. Fortunately, police said, the suspect left just enough information for officers to figure out who he was. Police officers were waiting for the man when he arrived at the gun store, located in the 20800 block of Highway 99, about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Seattle resident, was taken into custody without incident, police said. He also had in his possession additional evidence related to other identity theft crimes, and has a recent arrest history for fraud and identity theft.

The man will eventually be booked into Snohomish County Jail for attempted theft of a firearm and identity theft, police said.