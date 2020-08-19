Lynnwood police arrest man found with more than 1,000 pressed pills, methamphetamine

Lynnwood police arrested a man in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood last weekend after he was reported to have more than 1,000 pressed pills and other drugs in his possession.

The 32-year-old man was arrested late Saturday morning near the Extended Stay in the 13300 block of Stone Avenue North after he was reportedly found with 1,101 pressed “M30” pills and 5.5 grams of methamphetamine.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody by officers from the Lynnwood Police Department’s Special Operations Section (SOS) for eluding police during a brief foot pursuit. The SOS conducts street-level criminal investigations with a focus on identifying serious criminal activity.

Police also reported finding $3,384 in cash in the man’s possession. In addition, police found additional evidence that the suspect may have committed identity theft.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on the eluding charge. Additional charges — including intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia — were forwarded to King County Superior Court.

