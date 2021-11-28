Lynnwood police arrest Mukilteo man after finding large quantity of drugs

A Mukilteo man was arrested Saturday morning after police found approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs in his possession, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police contacted the 54-year-old man regarding possible stolen property. They found about two pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of oxycodone, more than 80 grams of heroin and more than 250 Xanax pills on the suspect. Officers also said the man had nearly $7,000 in cash.

He was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver.