Lynnwood police arrest Mukilteo man found with 350 grams of meth, stolen property

A Marysville man was arrested Tuesday morning after Lynnwood police found him in a stolen vehicle with approximately 350 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Police initially responded to a call from a resident who said a “suspicious-looking, dump-type truck” was parked outside of her house. When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old suspect passed out in the driver’s seat of a truck with about 350 grams of methamphetamine as well as pills and other substances that are likely heroin, plus individual baggies for packaging, a weight scale, and a little less than $1,000 in cash. Police also located numerous credit cards and drivers licenses that did not belong to the driver. Officers ran a records check on the truck license plate and it came back stolen from a construction site in Carnation, Washington.

This is the second large-scale drug arrest Lynnwood police have made in the past two weeks. On Nov. 27, officers arrested a Mukilteo man with about four pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs in his possession.

Police said the suspect is a convicted felon who was previously arrested for drug manufacturing and delivering and being in unlawful possession of a firearm. He also had a felony warrant for escaping custody.