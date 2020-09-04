Lynnwood police arrest suspect involved in drive-by shooting

Lynnwood police detectives have taken into custody a man connected to a drive-by shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the 17000 block of 33rd Place West.

According to police, the suspect — a man in his 30s — was arrested by detectives after firing off a half dozen shots into the air in front of his neighbor’s residence.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect was sitting in a white BMW sedan with two loaded handguns with the hammers back in plain sight. During the encounter, the responding officer reportedly asked multiple times for the suspect to show his hands but he refused and instead reached down.

After approximately 45 seconds of noncompliance, police said the suspect relented and put his hands up. He then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. A third handgun was found in a fanny pack the man was wearing at the time of his arrest, police said.

Detectives have obtained some surveillance footage from the area that captured the incident but are looking for additional video of the suspect. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Brian Jorgensen with information at bjorgensen@lynnwoodwa.gov.