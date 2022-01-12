Lynnwood police arrest suspects in shoplifting, hit-and-run near Alderwood Mall

Lynnwood police arrested two shoplifting suspects who were involved in a hit-and-run collision that left one woman with minor injuries.

A police K9 unit was deployed Tuesday night near 184th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West after two suspects — a man and a woman — allegedly stole from Alderwood Mall.

The suspects fled in a stolen truck and crashed into another vehicle, hitting it on the rear driver’s side. Officers arrested the female passenger shortly after the collision but the male suspect fled the scene.

Approximately an hour later, police said the driver of the stolen vehicle had been located and taken into custody.

The vehicle that was struck was occupied by one woman, who reportedly sustained minor injuries, according to police spokesperson Joanna Small.

–By Cody Sexton