Lynnwood police arrest woman involved in gift card fraud scheme

On Monday Aug. 5, Lynnwood Police Department detectives, in collaboration with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested a 28-year-old Monroe woman believed to be the mastermind of an elaborate gift card fraud scheme.

Detectives allege the woman — who was arrested at an apartment in the 14600 block of 179th Avenue Southeast in Monroe — deprived hundreds of victims of their gift card balances without their knowledge.

One business estimated the loss to their business and customers was nearly $100,000. During a search of her residence, investigators located several stolen firearms, one of which was an Uzi-style firearm with an affixed silencer.

Investigators also located a credit card embosser, tools used to create fake checks, approximately one pound of illegal drugs and seized approximately $40,000 in cash.

The woman was booked for organized retail theft, identity theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, financial fraud and manufacture/delivery of illegal drugs. Detectives anticipate additional charges and future arrests of other co-conspirators.

— Photos courtesy of Lynnwood Police Department