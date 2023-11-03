Lynnwood police asking for help to identify locker room thieves

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals believed to be tied to a string of locker room thefts in the area.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, the thieves are going into the locker room while people are working out at the gym, then stealing valuables while victims are exercising. McKay says the department recommends gym customers take valuables with them instead of leaving them in lockers — even if they are secured with a lock.

If you recognize any of these individuals, call LPD detectives at 425-670-5628.