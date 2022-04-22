Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 10-16, 2022

April 10

19400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A window was broken on a building.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was stolen and later used at a Best Buy.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of teenagers throwing items in an AMC theater.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a road rage incident on private property.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

April 11

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest and charged the subject with a new charge for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about a domestic violence assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle. The vehicle proceeded to elude police and was subsequently involved in a hit and run.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A gun magazine was found.

19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a call of a vehicle hit and run.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault call.

16000 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

17220 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license and lying to officers.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

April 12

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: Police apprehended and arrested a subject that shoplifted from Safeway. The subject was concealing a large fixed-blade knife in his jacket when arrested.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Gift cards were stolen from a business.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

April 13

6000 block 185th Place Southwest: Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

4900 block 148th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A mailbox was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Blue Ridge Drive: A child molestation was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police encountered a subject who had violated a court order. The subject resisted officers and was arrested with third-degree domestic violence and harassment with threats to kill.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Counterfeit bills were used at a store.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was cited for maliciously breaking items in a store.

April 14

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft were reported.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A male and female were arrested for warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace Police with a K9.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Three subjects were cited for trespassing.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for first-degree criminal impersonation.

17900 block Campus Way Northeast: Police assisted Bothell police with a K9.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18500 block 60th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported. The subject held their arm strongly in a jacket as if they had a weapon.

April 15

20800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and other offenses.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: Police approached a subject who was unconscious in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fake $100 bill was used.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree robbery was reported.

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a subject on felony warrants.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.

April 16

20200 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle’s tire was slashed.

22100 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police in a building search.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was caught and put in custody.

20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

23200 block Woodway Park Road: Police assisted Woodway police on reports of a burglary. A K9 was released and the subject was captured.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a felony warrant arrest on a subject with 4 total warrants.

17900 block Ash Way: A felony warrant was issued for a subject that escaped custody.

6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee stole items from Nordstrom.