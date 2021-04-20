Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 11-17, 2021

April 11
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was removed from Barnes and Noble.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting a stranger just hours after having been released from police custody for committing an assault.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and no valid driver’s license.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run-collision.
18600 block 40th Avenue West: Police investigated a suspicious incident involving a gun.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a welfare check.
April 12
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
4000 block 189th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a dog bite report.
18900 block Highway 99: Police investigated a burglary from a storage facility.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.
20400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block Highway 99: A man attempted fraud.
19600 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
Highway 99/168th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.
April 13
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for theft and possession of stolen property.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A commercial burglary was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
April 14
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a suspicious incident.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.
21500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled in the area.
April 15
6700 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related hit-and-run collision.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18800 block 55th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile with a warrant was taken into custody.
22200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
20020 68TH AVE West: Police responded to a harassment report.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A car was keyed.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
April 16
17500 block 54th Place West: A theft was reported.
17800 block 39th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
44th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department in searching for a domestic violence suspect.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were broken into and multiple purses were stolen.
April 17
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police investigated a vehicle theft.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4800 block 182nd Place Southwest: A civil dispute occurred.
20604 60TH AVE West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony vehicle prowl occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
