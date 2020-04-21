Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 12-18, 2020

April 12

20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto shop.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: Three juvenile were reported to have been drinking alcohol at an apartment.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A Red Bull and sushi were stolen from Fred Meyer by suspects who had previously been trespassed from the store.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20300 block Highway 99: A man threatened another man and his son at AutoZone Auto Parts.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two shoplifting suspects at Fred Meyer ran from police.

April 13

19900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest after responding to a report of harassment.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a burglary reported at a construction site in Mountlake Terrace.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

April 14

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A trailer was stolen from a parking lot.

6300 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a business.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for drug-related charges, including manufacturing and delivering. The subject was also reported to possess a stolen firearm. Other charges included driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her son.

April 15

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for misdemeanor assault after police responded to a domestic violence incident.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man with a no-contact order against him was arrested when he was discovered with the female respondent. The two were stopped for shoplifting at Fred Meyer. Other charges included theft and misdemeanor drug charges.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested. According to police, the subject had been arrested for shoplifting 10 times in two and a half weeks.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a citation for drug-related crimes.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for a drug-related DUI. Police suspected methamphetamine and heroin were involved.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Edmonds College.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred at a business.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Cricket Wireless after the store window was smashed and phones and speakers were stolen.

20400 block 61st Place West: A theft occurred at a residence.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn hotel parking lot.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A pedestrian crossing sign was damaged by a trailer that jumped the curb.

5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was cited for illegal prescription drug possession.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A man broke his mother’s television when he punched it.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Rite Aid.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault occurred at Fred Meyer.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

April 16

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An assault was reported.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related arrest.

17600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Bartell Drugs.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A credit card from a stolen wallet was used to make unauthorized charges.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

194th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: A man graffitied a dumpster at Gourmet Latte Espresso stand.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A tenant’s dog bit the landlord.

16900 block Highway 99: Police investigated a fraud reported at Play It Again Sports.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at a business in Lynnwood Square.

April 17

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her juvenile daughter.

212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Police received a report about identity theft.

17500 block Highway 99: A window was broken at Chase Bank.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a kiosk in Alderwood Mall.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony amount of methamphetamine after he was discovered unconscious in a vehicle. He also had possession of an illegal knife.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.

April 18

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was cited after he stole a fire extinguisher from a gas station.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a misdemeanor drug incident.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a misdemeanor drug incident.

19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at CVS Pharmacy.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle theft report. According to the owner, the keys were left in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton