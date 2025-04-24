Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 13-19, 2025

April 13

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

16400 block 63rd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony malicious mischief.

20500 block Highway 99: Fraud.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Felony vehicle theft.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

April 14

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.

17900 block Ash Way: Warrant arrest.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Rape.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4200 block 194th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child Protective Services.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sex offenses.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: missing person, adult.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Possible misdemeanor assault.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, trip permit violation.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, second-degree burglary.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl, second-degree theft.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Two instances involving identity theft.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Harassment/hate crime.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft in parking lot.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, hit and run involving an unattended vehicle.

5500 block 189th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral Health Contact involving a juvenile.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: An instance of fraud, forgery, or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.

6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

5500 block 189th Street Southwest: An instance of fraud, forgery, or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.

19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

17900 block Spruce Way: Lost property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

April 15

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found iPhone.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood assisted another agency in a vehicle recovery.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, at Marshall’s.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft of a 3D printer.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Reckless burning.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony organized theft.

18700 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor license plate theft.

20600 block 55th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

7400 block 202nd Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

15600 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence of drugs.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

April 16

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor retail theft.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, “suspicious male arrested after disturbing nearby persons with a kitchen knife.”

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

17400 block Spruce Way: Adult Protective Services.

19500 block 64th Avenue West: Obstructing, false statements.

244th Street Southwest / 56th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

20900 block Highway 99: Behavioral Health Contact.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance/harassment.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

April 17

19600 block 44th Avenue West: Driving under the influence.

5200 block 173rd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

3300 block 171st Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Hit and run collision involving an unattended vehicle.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree robbery.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

16400 block 62nd Place West: Adult Protective Services.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault of two transit security guards while riding the light rail.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from Marshall’s.

21200 block Highway 99 northbound: Traffic offenses.

6200 block 208th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

April 18

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Residential burglary.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost passports.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

16800 block Highway 99: Collision, hit and run.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Obstructing, subject was stopped a month ago and lied about their name.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

17200 block 33rd Place West: Child Protective Services.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.

18300 block Highway 99: Found property.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile sexual assault.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Court Order Violation (unfounded).

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Suspicious call.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services.

April 19

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

21300 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

20800 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstructing.

19900 block Highway 99: First-degree felony assault.

3700 block 190th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

19900 block Poplar Way: Public assist.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud.

4900 block 180th Street Southwest: Fraud.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from mall.

4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Missing person, adult.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two instances of third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer, misdemeanor theft, eluding law enforcement, possible stolen vehicle.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Found property.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Domestic violence court order violation.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An instance of fraud, forgery, or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

3400 block 171st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An instance of fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, hit and run.

