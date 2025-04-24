Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 13-19, 2025

April 13
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
16400 block 63rd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree felony malicious mischief.
20500 block Highway 99: Fraud.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Felony vehicle theft.
20500 block 56th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
April 14
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.
17900 block Ash Way: Warrant arrest.
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Rape.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4200 block 194th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child Protective Services.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sex offenses.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: missing person, adult.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Possible misdemeanor assault.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, trip permit violation.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, second-degree burglary.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl, second-degree theft.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Two instances involving identity theft.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud.
176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Harassment/hate crime.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft in parking lot.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, hit and run involving an unattended vehicle.
5500 block 189th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral Health Contact involving a juvenile.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: An instance of fraud, forgery, or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.
6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
5500 block 189th Street Southwest: An instance of fraud, forgery, or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.
19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
17900 block Spruce Way: Lost property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
April 15
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found iPhone.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood assisted another agency in a vehicle recovery.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, at Marshall’s.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft of a 3D printer.
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Reckless burning.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony organized theft.
18700 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor license plate theft.
20600 block 55th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
7400 block 202nd Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
15600 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence of drugs.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
April 16
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor retail theft.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, “suspicious male arrested after disturbing nearby persons with a kitchen knife.”
5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
17400 block Spruce Way: Adult Protective Services.
19500 block 64th Avenue West: Obstructing, false statements.
244th Street Southwest / 56th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5400 block 176th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
20900 block Highway 99: Behavioral Health Contact.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance/harassment.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
April 17
19600 block 44th Avenue West: Driving under the influence.
5200 block 173rd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
3300 block 171st Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Hit and run collision involving an unattended vehicle.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree robbery.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
16400 block 62nd Place West: Adult Protective Services.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault of two transit security guards while riding the light rail.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from Marshall’s.
21200 block Highway 99 northbound: Traffic offenses.
6200 block 208th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
April 18
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Residential burglary.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost passports.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
16800 block Highway 99: Collision, hit and run.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Obstructing, subject was stopped a month ago and lied about their name.
17900 block 64th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
17200 block 33rd Place West: Child Protective Services.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
18300 block Highway 99: Found property.
17900 block 64th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile sexual assault.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Court Order Violation (unfounded).
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Suspicious call.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services.
April 19
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
21300 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
20800 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstructing.
19900 block Highway 99: First-degree felony assault.
3700 block 190th Place Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
19900 block Poplar Way: Public assist.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud.
4900 block 180th Street Southwest: Fraud.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from mall.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Missing person, adult.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two instances of third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer, misdemeanor theft, eluding law enforcement, possible stolen vehicle.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Found property.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Domestic violence court order violation.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An instance of fraud, forgery, or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
3400 block 171st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief at the Lynnwood Transit Center.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An instance of fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a bank check.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, hit and run.
