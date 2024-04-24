Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 14-20, 2024

April 14

17400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A pistol magazine was found.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was attempted.

April 15

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who failed to obey and made false statements.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who drove on a suspended license and made false statements.

20500 block 63rd Place West: Harassment was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7300 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20500 block 63rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: Sex offenses, including sexual harassment involving a minor, were reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

18700 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

April 16

19500 block Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.

16600 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

4000 block 185th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A vehicle was stolen.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

4900 block 190th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault, resisting arrest and theft were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted, but the vehicle was recovered shortly thereafter.

April 17

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: An anti-harassment court order was violated.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19000 block 76th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child abuse was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

61st Place West/212th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including causing a hit-and-run collision and reckless driving, were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including failing to transfer a title and operating a vehicle without a license, were reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation, were reported.

April 18

19600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen U-Haul vehicle.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: Child Protective Services were contacted.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to prowl a vehicle and was found in possession of stolen property.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

20900 block 63rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

April 19

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 210th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

4000 block 183rd Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

April 20

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19100 block Highway 99: A trailer was stolen.

17700 block 54th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and possession of cocaine were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.