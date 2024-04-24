Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 14-20, 2024

April 14
17400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A pistol magazine was found.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was attempted.
April 15
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who failed to obey and made false statements.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who drove on a suspended license and made false statements.
20500 block 63rd Place West: Harassment was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7300 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20500 block 63rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: Sex offenses, including sexual harassment involving a minor, were reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
18700 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
April 16
19500 block Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.
16600 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
4000 block 185th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A vehicle was stolen.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
4900 block 190th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault, resisting arrest and theft were reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted, but the vehicle was recovered shortly thereafter.
April 17
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: An anti-harassment court order was violated.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19000 block 76th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child abuse was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
61st Place West/212th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including causing a hit-and-run collision and reckless driving, were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including failing to transfer a title and operating a vehicle without a license, were reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation, were reported.
April 18
19600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen U-Haul vehicle.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: Child Protective Services were contacted.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to prowl a vehicle and was found in possession of stolen property.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
20900 block 63rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
April 19
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 210th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
4000 block 183rd Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
April 20
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
19100 block Highway 99: A trailer was stolen.
17700 block 54th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and possession of cocaine were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.