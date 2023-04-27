Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 16-22, 2023

April 16

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A court order was violated in an instance of felony domestic violence.

18900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Blackmail was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A patrol car was involved in a collision.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 211th Street Southwest: A firearm was found.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: False reporting was reported when a driver provided false statements and drove under a suspended license.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

5500 block Firwood Drive: Graffiti was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

April 17

19100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20900 block 63rd Avenue West: The felony theft of a trailer was reported

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported and the suspect was apprehended.

4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

17400 block Highway 99: First degree criminal trespassing was reported.

20100 block 76th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.

20200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

April 18

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Threats were made using the mobile application Snapchat.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats from an anonymous man indicated that he would begin shooting at a restaurant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle.

April 19

18700 block Highway 99: Police arrested a driver for DUI, misdemeanor assault and domestic violence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the warranted subject was arrested.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest and added a charge.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

20400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

6400 block 178th PL Southwest: Burglary was reported.

19400 block 74th Avenue West: Burglary was suspected.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation was reported when a rifle was found.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

April 20

7400 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17400 block 53rd Place West: A court order was reported when trespassing occurred.

17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for their involvement in a hit-and-run DUI collision.

2300 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was attempted, resulting in a warrant violation.

21200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision on an unoccupied vehicle was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department in administering Narcan when an individual overdosed.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

5900 block 183rd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment and domestic violence were reported.

April 21

Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI, tampering with an ignition interlock device and driving under a suspended license.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

April 22

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.

17100 block 38th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

Unspecified address: Sex offenses were reported.

6600 block 198th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.