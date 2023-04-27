Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 16-22, 2023

April 16
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A court order was violated in an instance of felony domestic violence.
18900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Blackmail was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A patrol car was involved in a collision.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 211th Street Southwest: A firearm was found.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: False reporting was reported when a driver provided false statements and drove under a suspended license.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
5500 block Firwood Drive: Graffiti was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
April 17
19100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20900 block 63rd Avenue West: The felony theft of a trailer was reported
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported and the suspect was apprehended.
4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
17400 block Highway 99: First degree criminal trespassing was reported.
20100 block 76th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
20200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
April 18
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Threats were made using the mobile application Snapchat.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats from an anonymous man indicated that he would begin shooting at a restaurant.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle.
April 19
18700 block Highway 99: Police arrested a driver for DUI, misdemeanor assault and domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the warranted subject was arrested.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest and added a charge.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
20400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for reckless driving.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
6400 block 178th PL Southwest: Burglary was reported.
19400 block 74th Avenue West: Burglary was suspected.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation was reported when a rifle was found.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
April 20
7400 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A court order was reported when trespassing occurred.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for their involvement in a hit-and-run DUI collision.
2300 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was attempted, resulting in a warrant violation.
21200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision on an unoccupied vehicle was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department in administering Narcan when an individual overdosed.
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
5900 block 183rd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment and domestic violence were reported.
April 21
Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI, tampering with an ignition interlock device and driving under a suspended license.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
April 22
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.
17100 block 38th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
Unspecified address: Sex offenses were reported.
6600 block 198th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.