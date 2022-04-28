Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 17-23, 2022

April 17
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4120 block Rucker Avenue: Lynnwood PD assisted Everett police with a K9.
700 block Maple Street: Lynnwood PD assisted Edmonds police with a K9.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20200 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic assault.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Ulta occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault call.
5110 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Cobblestone Drive: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic disturbance.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department responding to calls of a car fire.
April 18
16400 block Hillpointe Circle: Police responded to a physical domestic violence call.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.
3100 block 116th Street Northeast: Lynnwood PD assisted Seattle police with a K9.
5400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree burglary.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an unlawful weapon discharge.
16400 block Hillpointe Circle: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault.
19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized. Firearms and other items were stolen.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested during a traffic stop for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
16900 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.
4300 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft occurred.
April 19
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision and subsequently arrested a subject for DUI.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument.
1700 block Broadway Avenue: Lynnwood PD assisted Seattle police with a K9.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A stolen rental car was recovered.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
April 20
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
20630 50th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject lied to officers about her name and was later arrested for having a warrant.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from DSW.
18300 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
April 21
18300 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing at a Pick-n-Pull.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift suspect was apprehended, arrested, cited and released.
172200 block Highway 99: A subject was suspiciously following police cars around the city.
20110 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
212th Street Southwest / 55th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject with a DUI warrant.
18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft from Best Buy was reported.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a forgery.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
20820 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A mailroom was burglarized.
April 22
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
64th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A female subject was cited for trespassing at Walgreens.
3800 block Smith Avenue: Lynnwood PD assisted Seattle police with a K9 narcotic sniff.
44700 block State Route 2: Lynnwood PD assisted Gold Bar police with a K9.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
19900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a second-degree felony theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and multiple other warrants.
18900 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic assault.
April 23
16600 block Highway 99: Police received calls of harassment and malicious behavior. Upon arrival, police apprehended and arrested the subject for multiple warrants.
192200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police received calls about a suspicious person. Upon arrival, police found the subject in possession of a 7.5” fixed blade knife. The subject was also recklessly burning items with a handheld propane torch within feet of a Nordstrom building. The subject was cited and then released.
49900 block 168th Street Southwest: Gas was stolen out of a vehicle.
193300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.
17900 block Ash Way: A subject was arrested for DUI of marijuana.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department on a suspected arson fire.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
17000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Blue Ridge Drive: A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19330 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a civil dispute over a foster dog.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree shoplift was reported.
10800 block 49th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Macy’s was reported. The subject was apprehended and arrested.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a criminal traffic offense.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft occurred.
