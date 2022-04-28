Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 17-23, 2022

April 17

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4120 block Rucker Avenue: Lynnwood PD assisted Everett police with a K9.

700 block Maple Street: Lynnwood PD assisted Edmonds police with a K9.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic assault.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Ulta occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault call.

5110 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Cobblestone Drive: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department responding to calls of a car fire.

April 18

16400 block Hillpointe Circle: Police responded to a physical domestic violence call.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

3100 block 116th Street Northeast: Lynnwood PD assisted Seattle police with a K9.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree burglary.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an unlawful weapon discharge.

16400 block Hillpointe Circle: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized. Firearms and other items were stolen.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested during a traffic stop for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

16900 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.

4300 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft occurred.

April 19

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision and subsequently arrested a subject for DUI.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument.

1700 block Broadway Avenue: Lynnwood PD assisted Seattle police with a K9.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A stolen rental car was recovered.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

April 20

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

20630 50th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject lied to officers about her name and was later arrested for having a warrant.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from DSW.

18300 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

April 21

18300 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing at a Pick-n-Pull.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift suspect was apprehended, arrested, cited and released.

172200 block Highway 99: A subject was suspiciously following police cars around the city.

20110 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

212th Street Southwest / 55th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject with a DUI warrant.

18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft from Best Buy was reported.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a forgery.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

20820 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A mailroom was burglarized.

April 22

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

64th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A female subject was cited for trespassing at Walgreens.

3800 block Smith Avenue: Lynnwood PD assisted Seattle police with a K9 narcotic sniff.

44700 block State Route 2: Lynnwood PD assisted Gold Bar police with a K9.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a second-degree felony theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and multiple other warrants.

18900 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic assault.

April 23

16600 block Highway 99: Police received calls of harassment and malicious behavior. Upon arrival, police apprehended and arrested the subject for multiple warrants.

192200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police received calls about a suspicious person. Upon arrival, police found the subject in possession of a 7.5” fixed blade knife. The subject was also recklessly burning items with a handheld propane torch within feet of a Nordstrom building. The subject was cited and then released.

49900 block 168th Street Southwest: Gas was stolen out of a vehicle.

193300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.

17900 block Ash Way: A subject was arrested for DUI of marijuana.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department on a suspected arson fire.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

17000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Blue Ridge Drive: A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19330 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a civil dispute over a foster dog.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree shoplift was reported.

10800 block 49th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Macy’s was reported. The subject was apprehended and arrested.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a criminal traffic offense.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft occurred.