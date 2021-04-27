Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 18-23, 2021

April 18
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from Fred Meyer.
4700 block 176TH ST Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
196th Street Southwest/Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location and cited with obstruction.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited for theft and removed.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
April 19
16600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
16900 block 62nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic argument was reported.
17100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple firearms were reported stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A Lynnwood police vehicle was keyed.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.
16900 block 62nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
24300 block Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A resident was the victim of identity theft.
195th Place Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police investigated an allegation of child abuse.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A repeat shoplifting offender returned to Fred Meyer.
16900 block 62nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to intimidate a man into giving up his wallet.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
April 20
19500 block Highway 99: A subject who was previously trespassed from a property returned.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.
17800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for malicious mischief.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20300 block 53rd Avenue West: Police investigated a sexual assault case.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for second-degree theft after stealing a wallet.
17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.
17700 block 64th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a stolen vehicle recovery.
April 21
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A resident was the victim of an online scam.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver and passenger provided false identities to police during a traffic stop.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic violence subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
19400 block Alderwoo Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for second-degree theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was taken into protective custody.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: An employer gave multiple employees checks that bounced.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect stole jewelry.
17300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
April 22
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an online tip regarding suspect child abuse.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.
April 23
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrest for DUI.
19100 block Highway 99: A subject was accused of writing checks using an account with insufficient funds.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A bag was lost while the owner was moving.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was referred to the LEAD Program.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
21500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest:A vehicle was prowled.
16400 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a fight at a party where people had been drinking.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer. The subject also provided flase/misleading statements.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19900 block Poplar Way: A window was broken.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest A subject was cited for having an open container of alcohol.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A bicycle was stolen.
21700 block 66th Avenue West: A warrant suspect was arrested.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20700 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: Police issued a no-contact order to a subject.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
