Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 18-23, 2021

April 18

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from Fred Meyer.

4700 block 176TH ST Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

196th Street Southwest/Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location and cited with obstruction.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited for theft and removed.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

April 19

16600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

16900 block 62nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic argument was reported.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple firearms were reported stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A Lynnwood police vehicle was keyed.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.

16900 block 62nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

24300 block Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A resident was the victim of identity theft.

195th Place Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police investigated an allegation of child abuse.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A repeat shoplifting offender returned to Fred Meyer.

16900 block 62nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to intimidate a man into giving up his wallet.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

April 20

19500 block Highway 99: A subject who was previously trespassed from a property returned.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

17800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for malicious mischief.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20300 block 53rd Avenue West: Police investigated a sexual assault case.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for second-degree theft after stealing a wallet.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a stolen vehicle recovery.

April 21

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A resident was the victim of an online scam.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver and passenger provided false identities to police during a traffic stop.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic violence subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

19400 block Alderwoo Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for second-degree theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was taken into protective custody.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: An employer gave multiple employees checks that bounced.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect stole jewelry.

17300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

April 22

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an online tip regarding suspect child abuse.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

April 23

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrest for DUI.

19100 block Highway 99: A subject was accused of writing checks using an account with insufficient funds.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A bag was lost while the owner was moving.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was referred to the LEAD Program.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest:A vehicle was prowled.

16400 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a fight at a party where people had been drinking.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer. The subject also provided flase/misleading statements.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19900 block Poplar Way: A window was broken.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest A subject was cited for having an open container of alcohol.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A bicycle was stolen.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: A warrant suspect was arrested.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: Police issued a no-contact order to a subject.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton