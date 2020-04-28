Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 19-25, 2020

April 19

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested. The subject was reportedly gave police a false name.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A fraud complaint was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited through the mail after shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

7400 block 201st Street Southwest: A woman reported someone used her information to open two bank accounts in her name.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man who was previously trespassed from Fred Meyer returned to the store. He was cited through the mail.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a reported identity theft.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard/44th Avenue West: Police arrested a DUI suspect after responding to a three-vehicle collision. To read more about the incident, click here.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Three juveniles were arrested for leaving graffiti near the Lynnwood Library.

2900 block 203rd Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to multiple warrant arrests.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: A known suspect was believed to have stolen jewelry. Police referred charges to the prosecutor.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject who was trespassed from Safeway was cited for returning to the store.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen.

19700 block 71st Place West: Police made an arrest for a residential burglary and drug possession.

April 20

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a drug-related arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A 30-year-old Edmonds man was arrested after he lit an object on fire underneath a Lynnwood Police Department vehicle. Before he was taken into custody, he attempted to evade police during a vehicle chase. Read more here.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

5000 blick 194th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for a court order violation.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and bank cards were stolen and used to make fraudulent charges.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a church.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing at Trader Joe’s.

April 21

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded a verbal domestic disturbance.

164th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest for a drive-by shooting.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a reported sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

18600 block Highway 99: A man was prowled a vehicle, but passed out before he was able to escape.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A victim of fraud said that a man scammed them out of gift cards online after paying them back with fraudulent checks.

19400 block 71st Place West: A theft occurred.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle reported stolen was recovered and the suspect driver was arrested.

17700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

April 22

19500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported fourth-degree assault.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police investigated suspected credit fraud.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was accused of shoplifting at a business in Lynnwood Square.

5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a court-order violation involving a domestic-violence subject.

20300 block Highway 99: An AutoZone Auto Parts employee reportedly stole from the store.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.

April 23

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related DUI arrest.

20800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest after responding to a civil disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft and assault were reported at Fred Meyer.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between family members.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A man committed a racially-motivated assault.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted an investigation regarding a suspected domestic violence assault.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a suspended driver’s license was stopped and cited for a traffic infraction and crime.

April 24

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block Highway 99: A phone was stolen from 7-Eleven.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related arrest.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20100 block Highway 99: A customer at Seattle Tires and Complete Auto drove off with paying for new rims and tires after the suspect’s credit card was declined.

19400 block 73rd Place West: Packages were stolen from a residential porch.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

April 25

44th Avenue West/176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic-violence-related assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart and the subject’s vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton