Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 2-8, 2023

April 2
18500 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Tagging was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
189th place Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: While a robbery was reported, there were no victims found.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A suspected thief attempted to elude police.
16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual using drugs in public.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
216th Street Southwest/73rd place West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and other offenses.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
April 3
17500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: Arson was reported.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license.
7100 block 190th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
April 4
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the suspect was taken into custody after attempting to flee.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including attempting to elude police.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: A trespasser with a warrant was arrested.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block 71st Street Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: An ATM was damaged in an incident of malicious mischief.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Apple Store at Alderwood Mall. (See related story here.)
18100 block 43rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.
3700 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver with a suspended license caused a collision.
18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
April 5
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual suspected of misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3300 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including reckless driving.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.
21200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving in a vehicle with a canceled title.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
19700 block Cypress Way: A driver fled the scene of an attempted police stop.
19000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20600 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
April 6
19100 block Highway 99: A U-Haul truck was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
212th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A driver attempted to elude police during a traffic stop.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 61st Place West: Graffiti was reported.
April 7
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Child molestation was reported.
16400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Felony vehicle prowling was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver attempted to elude police during a traffic stop.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A missing adult was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was noted to include abuse.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was recovered in an incident where a weapons violation also took place.
3200 block 180th place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Gunshots were reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a storage unit.
April 8
21100 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with K9 deployment at the scene of a robbery.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft of a catalyctic converter was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a suspect committing open air drug use in public.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.
