Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 2-8, 2023

April 2

18500 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Tagging was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

189th place Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: While a robbery was reported, there were no victims found.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A suspected thief attempted to elude police.

16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual using drugs in public.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

216th Street Southwest/73rd place West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and other offenses.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

April 3

17500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: Arson was reported.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license.

7100 block 190th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

April 4

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the suspect was taken into custody after attempting to flee.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including attempting to elude police.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: A trespasser with a warrant was arrested.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block 71st Street Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: An ATM was damaged in an incident of malicious mischief.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Apple Store at Alderwood Mall. (See related story here.)

18100 block 43rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

3700 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver with a suspended license caused a collision.

18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

April 5

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual suspected of misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3300 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including reckless driving.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.

21200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving in a vehicle with a canceled title.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

19700 block Cypress Way: A driver fled the scene of an attempted police stop.

19000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20600 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

April 6

19100 block Highway 99: A U-Haul truck was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

212th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A driver attempted to elude police during a traffic stop.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 61st Place West: Graffiti was reported.

April 7

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Child molestation was reported.

16400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Felony vehicle prowling was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver attempted to elude police during a traffic stop.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A missing adult was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was noted to include abuse.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was recovered in an incident where a weapons violation also took place.

3200 block 180th place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Gunshots were reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a storage unit.

April 8

21100 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with K9 deployment at the scene of a robbery.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft of a catalyctic converter was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a suspect committing open air drug use in public.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.