Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 20-26, 2025

April 20
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Driving under the influence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
23300 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Weapons violation, male arrested for brandishing a firearm at neighbor.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Potential harassment.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency and used Narcan.
20600 block 50th Avenue West: Burglary, theft of two motorcycles.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
April 21
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
4100 block 204th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in vehicle recovery.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespass.
6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Vehicle theft.
19600 block Highway 99: Obstruction.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor retail theft.
20000 block 54th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.
April 22
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
17800 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor retail theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor retail theft.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
16500 block Spruce Way: Felony theft of a firearm and jersey.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
SR 525: Eluding police officer.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Civil.
17700 block 65th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
April 23
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstructing, two subjects arrested after a theft call.
3400 block 175th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact, minor assault.
6300 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, gang graffiti.
18000 block Highway 99: Burglary.
18900 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
44th Avenue West / 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
20700 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
6500 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
20400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, hit and run.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony organized retail theft.
3500 block 174th Place Southwest: Civil.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Adult Protective Services.
April 24
18400 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Highway 99: Graffiti.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, items in apartment broken.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
21000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
19000 block 46th Avenue West: Fraud.
1200 block Mill Creek Boulevard: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with vehicle recovery using K9 tracking.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, vehicle impounded.
153rd Place Southwest / 48th Avenue West: Eluding police officer.
16700 block 55th Place West: Behavioral health contact.
5200 block 191st Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
17400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
33rd Avenue West / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Collision, hit and run.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.
17800 block Highway 99: Fraud at Mercedes dealership.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Public assistance, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) client assistance.
6300 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti.
15600 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, third-degree possession of stolen property.
April 25
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19600 block Heinz Place: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
18900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
13300 block Highway 99: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency in an instance involving a fentanyl overdose.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
16400 block 65th Avenue West: Court order violation.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19100 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft, U-Haul and trailer stolen.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, firearm.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Civil.
April 26
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Escape attempt at Swedish Hospital.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, known possession of a controlled substance.
19800 block Highway 99: Second-degree identity theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, failure to transfer ownership within 45 days, driving while license suspended.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact, designated crisis responder.
36th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
5500 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and harassment.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft; possession of controlled substance.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, third-degree possession of controlled substance.
15900 block Bothell Everett Highway: Driving under the influence.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
4300 block 188th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.
176th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
4100 block 176th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
4300 block 188th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
