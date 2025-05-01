Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 20-26, 2025

April 20

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Driving under the influence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

23300 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Weapons violation, male arrested for brandishing a firearm at neighbor.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Potential harassment.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency and used Narcan.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: Burglary, theft of two motorcycles.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

April 21

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

4100 block 204th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in vehicle recovery.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespass.

6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Vehicle theft.

19600 block Highway 99: Obstruction.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor retail theft.

20000 block 54th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.

April 22

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

17800 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor retail theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor retail theft.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

16500 block Spruce Way: Felony theft of a firearm and jersey.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

SR 525: Eluding police officer.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Civil.

17700 block 65th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

April 23

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstructing, two subjects arrested after a theft call.

3400 block 175th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact, minor assault.

6300 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, gang graffiti.

18000 block Highway 99: Burglary.

18900 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

44th Avenue West / 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

20700 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

6500 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

20400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, hit and run.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony organized retail theft.

3500 block 174th Place Southwest: Civil.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Adult Protective Services.

April 24

18400 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Highway 99: Graffiti.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, items in apartment broken.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

21000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

19000 block 46th Avenue West: Fraud.

1200 block Mill Creek Boulevard: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with vehicle recovery using K9 tracking.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, vehicle impounded.

153rd Place Southwest / 48th Avenue West: Eluding police officer.

16700 block 55th Place West: Behavioral health contact.

5200 block 191st Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

17400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

33rd Avenue West / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Collision, hit and run.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.

17800 block Highway 99: Fraud at Mercedes dealership.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Public assistance, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) client assistance.

6300 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti.

15600 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, third-degree possession of stolen property.

April 25

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19600 block Heinz Place: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

18900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

13300 block Highway 99: Lynnwood fire crew assisted another agency in an instance involving a fentanyl overdose.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

16400 block 65th Avenue West: Court order violation.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19100 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft, U-Haul and trailer stolen.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, firearm.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Civil.

April 26

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Escape attempt at Swedish Hospital.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, known possession of a controlled substance.

19800 block Highway 99: Second-degree identity theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, failure to transfer ownership within 45 days, driving while license suspended.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact, designated crisis responder.

36th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

5500 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and harassment.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft; possession of controlled substance.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, third-degree possession of controlled substance.

15900 block Bothell Everett Highway: Driving under the influence.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

4300 block 188th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.

176th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

4100 block 176th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

4300 block 188th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

