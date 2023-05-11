Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 30-May 6, 2023

April 30
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual attempting to elude police after felony theft was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Shots were fired, constituting a weapons violation.
4500 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle collision was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Criminal trespassing was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in property damage.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 173rd place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 74th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
194th Avenue/74th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 1
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual with a warrant was arrested for obstruction, disorderly conduct, possession of another’s ID, possession of stolen property and false statements.
6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19400 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a court order violation.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported when a credit card was stolen.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual making false statements while in possession of stolen property.
6700 block 198th place Southwest: Harassment was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block 192nd place Southwest: Child Protective Services were contacted.
May 2
16800 block Highway 99: Police assisted another agency by deploying traffic spikes.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20500 block 56th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment and threats were reported.
600 block Admiral Way: Police assisted Washington State Patrol with a K9 tracking operation.
7100 block 189th place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A toddler was exposed to fentanyl.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for driving under a suspended license.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A car was stolen and a robbery was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
21200 block 66th Avenue West: A cargo trailer was prowled.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
May 3
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
18900 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Children were exposed to an incident of domestic violence and harassment.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was cited for failing to transfer their title.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
3900 block 190th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Sex offenses were reported.
May 4
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: Rape and third-degree voyeurism were reported.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: Possible child abuse was reported.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a drive-by shooting report.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20500 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered.
May 5
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6600 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made four warrant arrests.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for felony possession of stolen property.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Criminal trespassing was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 6
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in a broken window.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault involving a minor was reported.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
