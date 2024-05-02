Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 21-26, 2024

April 21
19200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block 46th Place West: An individual attempted to elude police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Malicious mischief and a felony theft were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5400 block Firwood Drive: An animal complaint was made.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported and police made a warrant arrest.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
April 22
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Robbery was reported.
176th Street Southwest/66th Place West: Harassment was reported.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20300 block 28th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
April 23
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
48th Avenue West / 194th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20500 block 52nd Avenue West:
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
17900 block Ash Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
3000 block 184th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
April 24
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Highway 99/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Highway 99: A felony theft of an excavator was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A firearm was found.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual eluded police.
April 25
2800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing individual who was also suspected of misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A wallet was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19200 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
April 26
5300 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
20800 block 63rd Avenue West: Dogs were reported to be running loose.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
20000 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
5900 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
