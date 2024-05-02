Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 21-26, 2024

April 21

19200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block 46th Place West: An individual attempted to elude police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Malicious mischief and a felony theft were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5400 block Firwood Drive: An animal complaint was made.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported and police made a warrant arrest.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

April 22

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Robbery was reported.

176th Street Southwest/66th Place West: Harassment was reported.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20300 block 28th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

April 23

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

48th Avenue West / 194th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

17900 block Ash Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

3000 block 184th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

April 24

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Highway 99: A felony theft of an excavator was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A firearm was found.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual eluded police.

April 25

2800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing individual who was also suspected of misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A wallet was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

April 26

5300 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

20800 block 63rd Avenue West: Dogs were reported to be running loose.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

20000 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

5900 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.