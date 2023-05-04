Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 23-29, 2023

April 23

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A protection order was violated.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the suspect in possession was arrested.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

18700 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

April 24

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: Threats were made.

17100 block 56th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

16900 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: An individual was charged with harrassment and threatening to kill someone.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft of alcohol was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft of a debit card was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of a cell phone was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.

April 25

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.

7000 block 116th Avenue Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft of a bicycle was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest when a suspect committed misdemeanor theft.

21100 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made when an animal was abandoned.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16800 block 41st place West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

April 26

5300 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

68th Avenue West/202nd Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5300 block 152nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Police with a vehicle recovery.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

April 27

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3800 block 172nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for possession of stolen property and was found in possession of tools used to aid in vehicle theft.

19300 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving under a suspended license.

4300 block 189th place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.

April 28

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An incident of domestic violence resulted in misdemeanor malicious mischief.

20700 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A storage unit was burglarized.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

3800 block 183rd Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services were contacted.

19100 block Interstate 5-S: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

April 29

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

6100 block 188th Street Southwest: A weapons violation, unlawful discharge, was reported.

3000 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.