Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 23-29, 2023

April 23
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A protection order was violated.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the suspect in possession was arrested.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
18700 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.
4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
April 24
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: Threats were made.
17100 block 56th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
16900 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: An individual was charged with harrassment and threatening to kill someone.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft of alcohol was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft of a debit card was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of a cell phone was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.
April 25
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.
7000 block 116th Avenue Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft of a bicycle was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest when a suspect committed misdemeanor theft.
21100 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made when an animal was abandoned.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16800 block 41st place West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
April 26
5300 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
68th Avenue West/202nd Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
5300 block 152nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Police with a vehicle recovery.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
April 27
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen overnight.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3800 block 172nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for possession of stolen property and was found in possession of tools used to aid in vehicle theft.
19300 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving under a suspended license.
4300 block 189th place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.
April 28
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An incident of domestic violence resulted in misdemeanor malicious mischief.
20700 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespassing was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A storage unit was burglarized.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
3800 block 183rd Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services were contacted.
19100 block Interstate 5-S: A driver was cited for reckless driving.
April 29
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
6100 block 188th Street Southwest: A weapons violation, unlawful discharge, was reported.
3000 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
