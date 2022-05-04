Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 24-30, 2022

April 24

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

18600 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.

19200 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at a middle school.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was arrested for attempted theft.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A female subject was arrested for attempted theft.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.

April 25

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a subject being stalked.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted kidnapping.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was stolen.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on warrants.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a harassment.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle collision was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

17400 block 55th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4400 block 211th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.

April 26

18200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.

18600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for warrants.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a runaway.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

5600 block 186rh Place Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered.

17300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for fraudulent vehicle tabs.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a missing adult.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. The subject eluded police.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

April 27

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for eluding, reckless driving and DUI.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Stolen credit, debit and ID cards were found.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift occurred.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

Highway 99 / 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

April 28

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault with sexual intentions.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

21100 block 49th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called to do a welfare check.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A vehicle was pulled over for having incorrect license plates. Drugs were in plain view through the windows.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a juvenile breaking his sister’s TV.

20800 block Highway 99: Subjects were cited for weapons violations.

7000 block 193rd Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

196th Street Southwest / 64th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

20800 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

3200 block 177th Place Southwest: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

April 29

20800 block 58th Place West: A fraud was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to calls of an assault.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a felony warrant arrest. The subject attempted to resist arrest.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A gym was burglarized.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: An attempted break-in was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject trespassed on a property in search of drugs.

20800 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

5400 block 172nd Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a cold assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft from Marshall’s was reported. The suspects fled in a vehicle and eluded police.

4400 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was made.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a felony warrant arrest.

April 30

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A bag was stolen.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a felony assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

196th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: An incident of road rage was reported.

178th Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.