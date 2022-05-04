Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 24-30, 2022

April 24
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
18600 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.
19200 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at a middle school.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was arrested for attempted theft.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A female subject was arrested for attempted theft.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.
April 25
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a subject being stalked.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted kidnapping.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was stolen.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on warrants.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a harassment.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle collision was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
17400 block 55th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4400 block 211th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.
April 26
18200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.
18600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for warrants.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a runaway.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
5600 block 186rh Place Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered.
17300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for fraudulent vehicle tabs.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
17000 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a missing adult.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. The subject eluded police.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
April 27
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for eluding, reckless driving and DUI.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Stolen credit, debit and ID cards were found.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift occurred.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
Highway 99 / 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
April 28
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault with sexual intentions.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
21100 block 49th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called to do a welfare check.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A vehicle was pulled over for having incorrect license plates. Drugs were in plain view through the windows.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a juvenile breaking his sister’s TV.
20800 block Highway 99: Subjects were cited for weapons violations.
7000 block 193rd Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
196th Street Southwest / 64th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
20800 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
3200 block 177th Place Southwest: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
April 29
20800 block 58th Place West: A fraud was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to calls of an assault.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a felony warrant arrest. The subject attempted to resist arrest.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A gym was burglarized.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: An attempted break-in was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject trespassed on a property in search of drugs.
20800 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
5400 block 172nd Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a cold assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft from Marshall’s was reported. The suspects fled in a vehicle and eluded police.
4400 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was made.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a felony warrant arrest.
April 30
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A bag was stolen.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault.
17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a felony assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
196th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: An incident of road rage was reported.
178th Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
