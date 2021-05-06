Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 25-May 1, 2021

April 25

Newberg Road/Oak Mill Road: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

9000 block Evergreen Way: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department search for a burglary suspect.

Highway 99/112th Street Southwest: A traffic citation was issued.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested and cited.

19400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported involving an unoccupied vehicle.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence harassment.

19500 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Police recovered a stolen firearm.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the LA Fitness parking lot.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of extortion.

Theft – Felony 5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A man was assaulted while attempting to buy drugs. Police say he was pistol whipped and his money was stolen.

19100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A subject with a Lynnwood warrant was arrested in Bothell.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was removed from the location.

April 26

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested, and also committed a court order violation.

20200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for identity theft, forgery and vehicle theft.

20700 block 60th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.

21700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department in search for domestic violence suspect.

18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a storage facility.

20700 block Highway 99: A fraud suspect was identified.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting. While in custody, police located a fixed blade knife and a stolen checkbook. The subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for harassment.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject reported being threatened at Alderwood Mall.

16800 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

200 block Aurora Avenue: A warrant subject was arrested.

4200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer. The suspect removed security tags from items.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for misdemeanor theft.

17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at an apartment complex. Police say this has been an ongoing issue between the same involved families.

April 27

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Subjects were arrested for theft and DUI.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault involving one party strangling the other.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault involving a dangerous weapon.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle helmet was stolen.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a trip permit violation.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged in the Alderwood Mall Parking lot.

4200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft that occurred in October 2020 was reported.

2000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

April 28

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

18900 block 60th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

19800 block 52nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

16500 block 177th Avenue Southeast: A subject was arrested for a Lynnwood warrant.

17500 block Highway 99: Fraud was committed via forgery.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police took a harassment report.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

April 29

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested following a police pursuit. The suspect also assaulted a police officer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and possession of a stolen bike. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

18300 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

19700 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

19100 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.

April 30

20900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6300 block 199th Place Southwest: An assault occurred.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard/40th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

44th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: Police made a stop for a traffic offense.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A sex offender left a pellet gun behind in a hotel room.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was detained for trespassing and then released.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the location.

19800 block of 50 Avenue West: A utility trailer was stolen while it was parked on a public street.

May 1

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report involving a vehicle that was damaged while kids were playing near it. The vehicle had a damaged windshield, scratches and chalk marks.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

17400 block 58th Avenue West: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services after a child made statements about possible abuse from a parent.

11800 block 4th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: A vehicle collision occurred.

4800 block 211th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton