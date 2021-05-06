Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 25-May 1, 2021

April 25
Newberg Road/Oak Mill Road: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
9000 block Evergreen Way: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department search for a burglary suspect.
Highway 99/112th Street Southwest: A traffic citation was issued.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested and cited.
19400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported involving an unoccupied vehicle.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence harassment.
19500 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Police recovered a stolen firearm.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the LA Fitness parking lot.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of extortion.
Theft – Felony 5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A man was assaulted while attempting to buy drugs. Police say he was pistol whipped and his money was stolen.
19100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A subject with a Lynnwood warrant was arrested in Bothell.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was removed from the location.
April 26
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested, and also committed a court order violation.
20200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for identity theft, forgery and vehicle theft.
20700 block 60th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.
21700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department in search for domestic violence suspect.
18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a storage facility.
20700 block Highway 99: A fraud suspect was identified.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting. While in custody, police located a fixed blade knife and a stolen checkbook. The subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for harassment.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject reported being threatened at Alderwood Mall.
16800 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision occurred.
200 block Aurora Avenue: A warrant subject was arrested.
4200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer. The suspect removed security tags from items.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for misdemeanor theft.
17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at an apartment complex. Police say this has been an ongoing issue between the same involved families.
April 27
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Subjects were arrested for theft and DUI.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault involving one party strangling the other.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault involving a dangerous weapon.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle helmet was stolen.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a trip permit violation.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged in the Alderwood Mall Parking lot.
4200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft that occurred in October 2020 was reported.
2000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
April 28
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
18900 block 60th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
19800 block 52nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
16500 block 177th Avenue Southeast: A subject was arrested for a Lynnwood warrant.
17500 block Highway 99: Fraud was committed via forgery.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police took a harassment report.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
April 29
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested following a police pursuit. The suspect also assaulted a police officer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and possession of a stolen bike. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
18300 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.
19700 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
19100 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.
April 30
20900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6300 block 199th Place Southwest: An assault occurred.
Alderwood Mall Boulevard/40th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
44th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: Police made a stop for a traffic offense.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A sex offender left a pellet gun behind in a hotel room.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was detained for trespassing and then released.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the location.
19800 block of 50 Avenue West: A utility trailer was stolen while it was parked on a public street.
May 1
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report involving a vehicle that was damaged while kids were playing near it. The vehicle had a damaged windshield, scratches and chalk marks.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
17400 block 58th Avenue West: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services after a child made statements about possible abuse from a parent.
11800 block 4th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: A vehicle collision occurred.
4800 block 211th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
