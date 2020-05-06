Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 26-May 2, 2020

April 26

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens Pharmacy.

4300 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A woman was cited for driving with a suspended license.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: An= vehicle belonging to Absco Solutions was prowled.

19600 block Highway 99: Police pursued a felony assault suspect.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after responding to a court order violation.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was taken into custody.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19401 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made an arrest for a drug-related crime.

13500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault.

6000 block Dale Way: A subject was cited after Lynnwood police reported finding the person unconscious in a vehicle.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A man shot at Lynnwood police with a BB gun.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A mailbox was broken into, but no mail was stolen.

20400 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Quality Auto Center.

April 27

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to a drug-related incident at Fred Meyer.

20900 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was recovered after having been reported stolen.

19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a public parking lot.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for physical control and other charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the H Mart parking lot.

April 28

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect stole from Lowe’s and fled the scene in stolen vehicle.

16600 block 70th Place West: A subject reported threats from an ex-boyfriend over the phone.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic-violence-related disturbance after a subject broke a window. The subject left the scene before police arrived.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for theft at Walmart and released.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for causing a disturbance at CVS Pharmacy.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A DOC warrant subject was arrested.

174oo block 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a child molestation case.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver reported being the victim of a misdemeanor assault during a road-rage incident.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.

April 29

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted assault.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen out of Everett was recovered.

April 30

16900 block Highway 99: A dog was reported stolen.

17300 block Highway 99: Four wheels were stolen off an Audi in the dealership parking lot.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

May 1

196th Street Southwest/24th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block Highway 99: A truck and license plates from another truck were stolen.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery occurred at Costco. Police reported having information on a possible suspect.

4900 block 180th Place Southwest: A stolen van was recovered.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

21900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic-violence assault involving roommates.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at a business in Alderwood Plaza.

19500 block Aurora Avenue North: Police made an arrest for a domestic-violence-related warrant.

16600 block Highway 99: An unknown man attempted to break into an office at a car dealership.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released at Fred Meyer.

April 2

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary suspect was arrested after stealing a bicycle.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

19300 block Highway 99: A subject caused property damage after attempting to force their way into a business.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton