Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 26-May 2, 2020

April 26
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens Pharmacy.
4300 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A woman was cited for driving with a suspended license.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: An= vehicle belonging to Absco Solutions was prowled.
19600 block Highway 99: Police pursued a felony assault suspect.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after responding to a court order violation.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was taken into custody.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19401 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made an arrest for a drug-related crime.
13500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault.
6000 block Dale Way: A subject was cited after Lynnwood police reported finding the person unconscious in a vehicle.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A man shot at Lynnwood police with a BB gun.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A mailbox was broken into, but no mail was stolen.
20400 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Quality Auto Center.
April 27
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to a drug-related incident at Fred Meyer.
20900 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was recovered after having been reported stolen.
19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a public parking lot.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for physical control and other charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle in the Fred Meyer parking lot.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the H Mart parking lot.
April 28
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect stole from Lowe’s and fled the scene in stolen vehicle.
16600 block 70th Place West: A subject reported threats from an ex-boyfriend over the phone.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic-violence-related disturbance after a subject broke a window. The subject left the scene before police arrived.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for theft at Walmart and released.
19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for causing a disturbance at CVS Pharmacy.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A DOC warrant subject was arrested.
174oo block 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a child molestation case.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver reported being the victim of a misdemeanor assault during a road-rage incident.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18000 block 40th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.
April 29
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted assault.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen out of Everett was recovered.
April 30
16900 block Highway 99: A dog was reported stolen.
17300 block Highway 99: Four wheels were stolen off an Audi in the dealership parking lot.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
May 1
196th Street Southwest/24th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19400 block Highway 99: A truck and license plates from another truck were stolen.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery occurred at Costco. Police reported having information on a possible suspect.
4900 block 180th Place Southwest: A stolen van was recovered.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
21900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic-violence assault involving roommates.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at a business in Alderwood Plaza.
19500 block Aurora Avenue North: Police made an arrest for a domestic-violence-related warrant.
16600 block Highway 99: An unknown man attempted to break into an office at a car dealership.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released at Fred Meyer.
April 2
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary suspect was arrested after stealing a bicycle.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.
19300 block Highway 99: A subject caused property damage after attempting to force their way into a business.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton