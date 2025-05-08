Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 27-May 3, 2025

April 27
20300 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony second-degree theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.
4500 block 181st Place Southwest: Civil.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Felony bike theft.
19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.
196th Street Southwest/Poplar Way: Driving under the influence.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree burglary.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted commercial burglary.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Attempted misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
20700 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.
2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lost property.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
April 28
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Missing person adult.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
5100 block 188th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
19700 block Highway 99: Obstruction.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree, misdemeanor assault.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Lost property.
6800 block 212th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft from collision center.
April 29
19800 block 50th Avenue: Misdemeanor theft.
2700 block 145th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Graffiti.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20800 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
18500 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor driving under the influence.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
16500 block 62nd Place West: Missing person adult.
19500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5400 block 204th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, disturbance.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
Alderwood Mall Boulevard/33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Burglary.
20800 block 59th Place West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
16600 block 6th Avenue West: Missing person adult.
April 30
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Fred Meyer.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass, female smoking fentanyl at Lynnwood Transit Center.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Forged check used at an auto parts store.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Lowes.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Missing juvenile.
May 1
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault and malicious mischief.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Animal complaint.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor shoplift.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespass arrest.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor warrant arrest.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
76th Avenue West/199th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
5400 block 196th Place Southwest: Registered sex offender check.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, judge remand.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic assault.
18600 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 42nd Place West: Civil.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Civil.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.
May 2
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Graffiti.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: First-degree criminal trespass.
16900 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
164th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer.
19600 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft.
20600 block Cypress Way: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Macy’s.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree domestic assault.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
20500 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
May 3
3800 block 190th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
16600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor assault.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile assault.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
156th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic stop.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance, firearm violation.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Indecent exposure, fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Driving under the influence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Macy’s.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony theft of a motor vehicle.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, false plate on a car.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
