Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 27-May 3, 2025

April 27

20300 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony second-degree theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.

4500 block 181st Place Southwest: Civil.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Felony bike theft.

19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.

196th Street Southwest/Poplar Way: Driving under the influence.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree burglary.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted commercial burglary.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Attempted misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

20700 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.

2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lost property.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

April 28

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Missing person adult.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

5100 block 188th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

19700 block Highway 99: Obstruction.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree, misdemeanor assault.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Lost property.

6800 block 212th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft from collision center.

April 29

19800 block 50th Avenue: Misdemeanor theft.

2700 block 145th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Graffiti.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20800 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

18500 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor driving under the influence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

16500 block 62nd Place West: Missing person adult.

19500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5400 block 204th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, disturbance.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard/33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Burglary.

20800 block 59th Place West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

16600 block 6th Avenue West: Missing person adult.

April 30

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Fred Meyer.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Safeway.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass, female smoking fentanyl at Lynnwood Transit Center.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Forged check used at an auto parts store.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Lowes.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Missing juvenile.

May 1

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault and malicious mischief.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Animal complaint.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor shoplift.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespass arrest.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor warrant arrest.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

76th Avenue West/199th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

5400 block 196th Place Southwest: Registered sex offender check.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, judge remand.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic assault.

18600 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 42nd Place West: Civil.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Civil.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.

May 2

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Graffiti.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: First-degree criminal trespass.

16900 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

164th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer.

19600 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft.

20600 block Cypress Way: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Macy’s.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree domestic assault.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

20500 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

May 3

3800 block 190th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

16600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor assault.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile assault.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

156th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic stop.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance, firearm violation.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Indecent exposure, fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Driving under the influence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Macy’s.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony theft of a motor vehicle.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, false plate on a car.

