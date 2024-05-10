Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 28-May 4, 2024

April 28

4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Theft of a license plate was reported.

600 block of 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

19100 block of Highway 99: A weapon was found.

3000 block fo184th Street Southwest: A cellphone was stolen from a display.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: Suspicious activity was reported.

20100 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported.

15700 block of 58th Place West: Fraud was reported.

19500 block of Highway 99: Third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault were reported.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

19500 block of 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block of Scriber Lake Road: A death was investigated.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree theft was reported.

18400 block of 71st Avenue West: Suspicious activity was reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

18400 block of 36th Avenue West: A suicide attempt was investigated.

18300 block of Highway 99: Narcan was administered.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

17800 block of Highway 99: Suspicious circumstances were reported.

5200 block of 196th Street Southwest: Possession of stolen property was reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

18600 block of 33rd Avenue West: Theft was reported.

19900 block of Highway 99: Vehicles were reportedly racing.

6000 block of 208th Street Southwest: An incident of verbal domestic violence was reported.

2900 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An order for service was served.

20600 block of 54th Avenue West: A missing person was reported.

4430 block of 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle recovery and theft were reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

18900 block of 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft was reported.

18930 block of 29th Avenue West: An attempted use of stolen credit cards was reported.

19900 block of 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

6400 block of 196th Street Southwest: Domestic violence and driving under the influence were investigated.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

3600 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

18900 block of 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft and recovery were investigated.

6000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant arrest was made.

17408 block of 44th Avenue West: A weapon was surrendered to police.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspicious vehicle was investigated.

18500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A driver was charged with driving with a suspended license.

19800 block of 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant arrest was made.

3000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.

April 29

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

19700 block of 50th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree assault was reported.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

7500 block of Olympic View Drive: A vehicle prowl and theft were reported.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

20700 block of Highway 99: Criminal trespassing and obstructing an officer were reported.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was made and third-degree theft was investigated.

17200 block of Highway 99: Suspicious activity was investigated.

5800 block of 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery, theft, assault were investigated.

20600 block of 60th Avenue West: Theft was reported.

April 30

4900 block of 190th Street Southwest: A civil disturbance was reported.

4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Domestic assault was reported.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A civil order for service was made.

17400 block of Highway 99: A warrant arrest from another agency was made.

6300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A child was allegedly left alone in a home.

4000 block of 182nd Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

19100 block of Highway 99: A wallet was reported stolen.

19500 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported.

4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Property was reported stolen.

1870 block of 33rd Avenue West: Theft of a motor vehicle was investigated.

19700 50th Avenue West: Suspicious activity was reported.

6300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

17300 block of 33rd Place West: Theft was reported.

4700 block of 200th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal argument was reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft, malicious mischief and possession of stolen property were reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft with special circumstances, possession of stolen property, and making false and misleading statements were investigated.

16400 block of 66th Avenue West: Theft was reported.

19800 block of 50TH Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

May 1

20400 block of 68th Avenue West: Theft was reported.

19900 block of Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.

17200 block of 52nd Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

6500 block of 208th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.

18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Property was found.

19700 block of 48th Avenue West: Domestic violence was investigated, but it was determined that no assault occurred.

19000 block of 64th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

6000 block of 208th Street Southwest: Assault was reported.

4100 block of 198th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft was investigated.

19800 block of 48TH Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A purse was reported stolen.

3200 block of 184th Street Southwest: Robbery, theft and eluding law enforcement were investigated.

18200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.

19725 block of 40th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.

2500 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft of glasses frames was reported.

21300 block of 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

4900 block of 196th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

1860 block of 33rd Avenue West: Shoplifting was reported.

May 2

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: An order for service was made.

6500 block of 208th Street Southwest: A complaint about an animal was made.

4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

19800 block of 48th Avenue West: A fraudulent check was investigated.

18400 block of 44th Avenue West: A civil issue was investigated.

4800 block of 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

19700 block of 50th Avenue West: Burglary and theft were reported.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was made for drug possession.

16500 block of Highway 99: Burglary was reported.

17300 block of Highway 99: Fraud was investigated.

7200 block of 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported.

3700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

5700 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

17200 block of Highway 99: Assault was reported.

20700 block of Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made.

4000 block of 198th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.

May 3

19800 block of 48th Avenue West: A motorcycle was reported stolen.

20100 block of Cedar Valley Road: A transient camp fire was reported.

3100 block of 184th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was investigated.

6500 block of 208th Street Southwest: A missing juvenile was reported.

6500 block of 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were investigated.

18900 block of 44th Avenue West: Assault was reported.

5300 block of 202nd Place Southwest: A purse was reportedly lost.

19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

5100 block of 168th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

6000 block of 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were investigated.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

18200 block of 33rd Avenue West: An arrest was made for driving under the influence.

4400 block of 168TH Street Southwest: An arrest was made for driving under the influence.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

May 4

18100 block of 36th Avenue West: Theft of a license plate was reported.

19700 block of 68th Avenue West: A juvenile-on-juvenile assault and harassment with homophobic slurs were investigated.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.

19900 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported.

3100 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Theft was reported.

4900 block of 200th Street Southwest: Violation of a protection order was reported.

18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.

5100 block of 194th Street Southwest: A death was investigated.

17600 block of Highway 99: Driving under the influence was investigated.

3100 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Identify theft was reported.

4200 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Theft was reported.

6100 block of 176th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.