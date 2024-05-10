Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 28-May 4, 2024

April 28
4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Theft of a license plate was reported.
600 block of 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
19100 block of Highway 99: A weapon was found.
3000 block fo184th Street Southwest: A cellphone was stolen from a display.
19300 block of 44th Avenue West: Suspicious activity was reported.
20100 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
15700 block of 58th Place West: Fraud was reported.
19500 block of Highway 99: Third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault were reported.
44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
19500 block of 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
19800 block of Scriber Lake Road: A death was investigated.
3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree theft was reported.
18400 block of 71st Avenue West: Suspicious activity was reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
18400 block of 36th Avenue West: A suicide attempt was investigated.
18300 block of Highway 99: Narcan was administered.
3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.
17800 block of Highway 99: Suspicious circumstances were reported.
5200 block of 196th Street Southwest: Possession of stolen property was reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
18600 block of 33rd Avenue West: Theft was reported.
19900 block of Highway 99: Vehicles were reportedly racing.
6000 block of 208th Street Southwest: An incident of verbal domestic violence was reported.
2900 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An order for service was served.
20600 block of 54th Avenue West: A missing person was reported.
4430 block of 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle recovery and theft were reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
18900 block of 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft was reported.
18930 block of 29th Avenue West: An attempted use of stolen credit cards was reported.
19900 block of 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.
4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.
6400 block of 196th Street Southwest: Domestic violence and driving under the influence were investigated.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
3600 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.
18900 block of 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft and recovery were investigated.
6000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant arrest was made.
17408 block of 44th Avenue West: A weapon was surrendered to police.
18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspicious vehicle was investigated.
18500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A driver was charged with driving with a suspended license.
19800 block of 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant arrest was made.
3000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.
April 29
3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.
19700 block of 50th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.
4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree assault was reported.
3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.
7500 block of Olympic View Drive: A vehicle prowl and theft were reported.
18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
20700 block of Highway 99: Criminal trespassing and obstructing an officer were reported.
18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was made and third-degree theft was investigated.
17200 block of Highway 99: Suspicious activity was investigated.
5800 block of 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery, theft, assault were investigated.
20600 block of 60th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
April 30
4900 block of 190th Street Southwest: A civil disturbance was reported.
4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Domestic assault was reported.
19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A civil order for service was made.
17400 block of Highway 99: A warrant arrest from another agency was made.
6300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A child was allegedly left alone in a home.
4000 block of 182nd Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
19100 block of Highway 99: A wallet was reported stolen.
19500 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported.
4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: Property was reported stolen.
1870 block of 33rd Avenue West: Theft of a motor vehicle was investigated.
19700 50th Avenue West: Suspicious activity was reported.
6300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.
17300 block of 33rd Place West: Theft was reported.
4700 block of 200th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal argument was reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft, malicious mischief and possession of stolen property were reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft with special circumstances, possession of stolen property, and making false and misleading statements were investigated.
16400 block of 66th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
19800 block of 50TH Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
May 1
20400 block of 68th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
19900 block of Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.
17200 block of 52nd Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
6500 block of 208th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.
18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Property was found.
19700 block of 48th Avenue West: Domestic violence was investigated, but it was determined that no assault occurred.
19000 block of 64th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
6000 block of 208th Street Southwest: Assault was reported.
4100 block of 198th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft was investigated.
19800 block of 48TH Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A purse was reported stolen.
3200 block of 184th Street Southwest: Robbery, theft and eluding law enforcement were investigated.
18200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.
19725 block of 40th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.
2500 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft of glasses frames was reported.
21300 block of 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.
4900 block of 196th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
1860 block of 33rd Avenue West: Shoplifting was reported.
May 2
19300 block of 44th Avenue West: An order for service was made.
6500 block of 208th Street Southwest: A complaint about an animal was made.
4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.
19800 block of 48th Avenue West: A fraudulent check was investigated.
18400 block of 44th Avenue West: A civil issue was investigated.
4800 block of 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
19700 block of 50th Avenue West: Burglary and theft were reported.
18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.
18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was made for drug possession.
16500 block of Highway 99: Burglary was reported.
17300 block of Highway 99: Fraud was investigated.
7200 block of 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported.
3700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
5700 block of 196th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.
17200 block of Highway 99: Assault was reported.
20700 block of Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made.
4000 block of 198th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.
May 3
19800 block of 48th Avenue West: A motorcycle was reported stolen.
20100 block of Cedar Valley Road: A transient camp fire was reported.
3100 block of 184th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was investigated.
6500 block of 208th Street Southwest: A missing juvenile was reported.
6500 block of 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were investigated.
18900 block of 44th Avenue West: Assault was reported.
5300 block of 202nd Place Southwest: A purse was reportedly lost.
19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
5100 block of 168th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
6000 block of 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were investigated.
18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
18200 block of 33rd Avenue West: An arrest was made for driving under the influence.
4400 block of 168TH Street Southwest: An arrest was made for driving under the influence.
18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
May 4
18100 block of 36th Avenue West: Theft of a license plate was reported.
19700 block of 68th Avenue West: A juvenile-on-juvenile assault and harassment with homophobic slurs were investigated.
18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft was reported.
19900 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported.
3100 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Theft was reported.
4900 block of 200th Street Southwest: Violation of a protection order was reported.
18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.
5100 block of 194th Street Southwest: A death was investigated.
17600 block of Highway 99: Driving under the influence was investigated.
3100 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Identify theft was reported.
4200 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Theft was reported.
6100 block of 176th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
