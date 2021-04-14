Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 4-10, 2021

April 4

20000 block 64th Avenue West: Police investigated an identity theft report.

17500 block Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.

19100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19700 block 112th Avenue Northeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bothell Police Department with locating a domestic violence suspect.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A car window was broken with rock.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a burglary.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3200 block 180th Place Southwest: Police received a harassment report.

4500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

April 5

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A protected party with a no-contact order was assaulted by the respondent of the court order.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen but later recovered.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was located and cited.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

April 6

172nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a DUI-related accident.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was threatened.

16800 block Highway 99: An unknown person was selling ammunition.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

1200 block 146th Avenue Southeast: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bellevue Police Department with tracking a felony theft suspect.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 191st Street Southwest: A stolen credit card was used to make unauthorized charges.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A warrant suspect was arrested.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for child neglect.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A local resident was scammed out of money.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

17200 block Smokey Point Boulevard: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for a domestic violence assault and removed from the location.

April 7

3500 block 172nd Street Northeast: A driver was arrested for DUI.

36th Avenue West/176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and no ignition interlock device.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible court order violation.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest A vehicle was prowled.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5400 block 180th Street Southeast: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

April 8

5200 block 170th Place Southwest: Mail was stolen.

Pacific Avenue/Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4000 block 185th Street Southwest: A theft was arrested.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: Property damage as reported.

17200 block Interstate 5: A warrant subject was arrested.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: An employee stole from a coworker.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.

220th Street Southwest/Interstate 5: Police responded to an assault with a weapon.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

April 9

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant and traffic offenses during a traffic stop.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an identity theft report at Alderwood Mall.

April 10

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was reported stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18800 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning and removed from the location.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton