Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 4-10, 2021

April 4
20000 block 64th Avenue West: Police investigated an identity theft report.
17500 block Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.
19100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19700 block 112th Avenue Northeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bothell Police Department with locating a domestic violence suspect.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A car window was broken with rock.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a burglary.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3200 block 180th Place Southwest: Police received a harassment report.
4500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
April 5
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A protected party with a no-contact order was assaulted by the respondent of the court order.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen but later recovered.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was located and cited.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
April 6
172nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a DUI-related accident.
17100 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was threatened.
16800 block Highway 99: An unknown person was selling ammunition.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
1200 block 146th Avenue Southeast: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bellevue Police Department with tracking a felony theft suspect.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 191st Street Southwest: A stolen credit card was used to make unauthorized charges.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A warrant suspect was arrested.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for child neglect.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A local resident was scammed out of money.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
17200 block Smokey Point Boulevard: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for a domestic violence assault and removed from the location.
April 7
3500 block 172nd Street Northeast: A driver was arrested for DUI.
36th Avenue West/176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and no ignition interlock device.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible court order violation.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest A vehicle was prowled.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5400 block 180th Street Southeast: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
April 8
5200 block 170th Place Southwest: Mail was stolen.
Pacific Avenue/Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
4000 block 185th Street Southwest: A theft was arrested.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: Property damage as reported.
17200 block Interstate 5: A warrant subject was arrested.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: An employee stole from a coworker.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.
220th Street Southwest/Interstate 5: Police responded to an assault with a weapon.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
April 9
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant and traffic offenses during a traffic stop.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an identity theft report at Alderwood Mall.
April 10
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was reported stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18800 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning and removed from the location.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.