Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 4-9, 2022

April 4

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department with a car fire.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

12600 block Highway 99: A weed store was robbed.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

23000 block 64th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K9.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence assault.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about a felony assault.

21000 block 47th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an assault and rape.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

5800 block 207th Place Southwest: An ID was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A stolen wallet was found.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was charged for second-degree criminal trespassing.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on a subject who was found sleeping behind the library.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was shot at during a possible road rage incident.

196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a theft and harassment.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

46th Avenue West / 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A pair of Chanel sunglasses was stolen from Nordstrom.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A commercial burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two shoplifters stole large amounts of alcohol. One suspect was recognized by store clerks and is being charged for their portion of the theft.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was stalked and received nude photographs of the suspect.

16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: License plates were stolen from a vehicle and replaced with other stolen license plates. The driver was unaware the license plates had been swapped.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a criminal traffic offense.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a vehicle collision.

April 5

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

17900 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony assault was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A forgery was reported.

9400 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police in an arrest of a subject who failed to yield in a stolen vehicle.

184th Street Southwest / 33rd Avenue West: Police attempted a traffic stop due to a recognized stolen vehicle. The subject failed to pull over and eluded police.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19800 block Firwood Drive. A subject reported property damage and items stolen from their room.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An attempted shoplifter was stopped thanks to the store’s loss prevention.

April 6

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses as well as a domestic assault charge.

17200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A known subject with an outstanding warrant committed a theft.

19100 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with a fire.

April 7

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after the subject attempted to commit a theft.

6500 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

36th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A collision occurred after a subject violated an ignition interlocking device.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject tried to buy items with a fake $50 bill.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

24th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest at a traffic stop.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police launched an investigation into an ongoing telephone harassment situation.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a sexual offense.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Subjects were stopped and discovered in a fraudulently rented U-Haul.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject entered the mall after hours and stole thousands of dollars of merchandise.

April 8

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about possible extortion.

21000 block 49th Avenue West: A Facebook sale resulted in a theft.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.

7900 block 122nd Place Southeast: Police assisted Everett police on a sexual assault call.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect in a previous forgery case returned to the same store and was identified. Charges are in the process of being filed.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen wallet was found.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a sexual assault.

16400 block 40th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a male and female.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

April 9

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A weapon was surrendered for destruction.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen wallet was found.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19100 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

15100 block 40th Avenue Northeast: Police assisted Lake Forest Park police with a K9 narcotic sniff.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Highway 99: A subject ate food at Shari’s then proceeded to leave before they paid. The subject was located and a traffic stop was conducted. The subject was compliant and paid the employee for the food. Shari’s decided not to press charges.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

Gibson Road / Highway 99: Police assisted Everett police with a vehicle pursuit.

16600 block Highway 99: Police arrested a felony warrant subject for trafficking stolen property.