Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 5-11, 2020

April 5

18500 block 64th Avenue West: Two vehicles were broken into and multiple purses stolen.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of an illegal knife, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A repeat shoplifting suspect was arrested for burglary at Fred Meyer.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault after responding to a reported domestic violence incident.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: The victim of a scam reported wiring money to Mexico.

April 6

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Walmart.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a felony drug arrest near Fred Meyer.

3200 block 180th Place Southwest: Police responded to a burglary with a weapon.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman reported her purse was missing after she forgot it in a shopping cart at Walmart.

17900 block Ash Way: A theft occurred at ampm Arco.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fairwinds – Brighton Court.

April 7

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

20800 block Highway 99: Three weapons violations were reported at Lynnwood Gun and Ammunition.

21100 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man offered money online for a 15-year-old.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5100 block 186th Place Southwest: A house window was broken.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a prostitution case.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Liquor was stolen from Fred Meyer.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

April 8

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Rain gear was stolen from a locked trailer at a construction site. The lock was cut to gain access to the trailer.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Marysville Police Department with a vehicle theft.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

3400 block 195th Place Southwest: A burglary occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

April 9

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Best Buy in Lynnwood Square.

3021 196TH ST Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by a man who was high on methamphetamines.

April 10

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a leaf blower was stolen.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Multiple vehicle were stolen and later recovered.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

April 11

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was using narcotics while sitting in a vehicle.

17200 block Highway 99: Multiple thefts were reported at Walmart.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to an assault with sexual motivation.

3400 block 174th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Mail was reported stolen from the U.S. Postal Service.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man shoplifted from Fred Meyer.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

