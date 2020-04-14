Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 5-11, 2020

April 5
18500 block 64th Avenue West: Two vehicles were broken into and multiple purses stolen.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of an illegal knife, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A repeat shoplifting suspect was arrested for burglary at Fred Meyer.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault after responding to a reported domestic violence incident.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: The victim of a scam reported wiring money to Mexico.
April 6
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Walmart.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a felony drug arrest near Fred Meyer.
3200 block 180th Place Southwest: Police responded to a burglary with a weapon.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: A woman reported her purse was missing after she forgot it in a shopping cart at Walmart.
17900 block Ash Way: A theft occurred at ampm Arco.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fairwinds – Brighton Court.
April 7
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
20800 block Highway 99: Three weapons violations were reported at Lynnwood Gun and Ammunition.
21100 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man offered money online for a 15-year-old.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5100 block 186th Place Southwest: A house window was broken.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a prostitution case.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Liquor was stolen from Fred Meyer.
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
April 8
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Rain gear was stolen from a locked trailer at a construction site. The lock was cut to gain access to the trailer.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Marysville Police Department with a vehicle theft.
4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
3400 block 195th Place Southwest: A burglary occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.
April 9
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Best Buy in Lynnwood Square.
3021 196TH ST Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by a man who was high on methamphetamines.
April 10
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a leaf blower was stolen.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Multiple vehicle were stolen and later recovered.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
April 11
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was using narcotics while sitting in a vehicle.
17200 block Highway 99: Multiple thefts were reported at Walmart.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to an assault with sexual motivation.
3400 block 174th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Mail was reported stolen from the U.S. Postal Service.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man shoplifted from Fred Meyer.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
