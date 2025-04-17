Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 6-12, 2025

April 6
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20800 block Street Southwest/67th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, court order service.
18000 block 56th Avenue West: Harassment.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency using a K-9 unit in an incident involving domestic assault.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman reported a possible rape.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Animal complaint.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft from Marshalls.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18100 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of a license plate.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
April 7
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony identity theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Hit-and-run collision involving an unattended vehicle.
20600 block 50th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief, suspect damaged the hood of a vehicle.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft, warrant arrest.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard, Felony theft from a parking lot.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest,: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft, damaged electric vehicle charger.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
April 8
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, vehicle theft.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance.
18700 block 62nd Place West: Behavioral health contact.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Second-degree identity theft.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 49th Place West: Misdemeanor theft, vehicle tab stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19200 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended, no insurance, no plate, etc.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony possession of stolen property.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
April 9
5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Identity theft.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Lost property.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.
21900 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.
1300 block Colby Avenue: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.
6800 block 284th Street Northwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.
6000 block 187th Place Southwest, Suspicious circumstance.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Possible attempted burglary.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lost property, theft of backpack from a bus.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowl.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, possible theft.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Civil, paper service.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest at Lynnwood Municipal Court.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Attempted misdemeanor theft.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Fourth degree misdemeanor domestic assault, Involuntary Treatment Act.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft.
17800 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment.
5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Fraud, document only.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Unauthorized use of another person’s debit card.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses, informational report.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Fraud.
17800 block Highway 99: Domestic, no assault.
April 10
5600 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing/found juvenile.
5000 block 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: Threats, weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
18900 block Highway 99: Second-degree attempted burglary.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Criminal impersonation.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.
18900 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, suspect fled in a stolen vehicle.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
18900 block 76th Avenue West: Lost property.
20600 block 50th Avenue West: Found property, gun found in vehicle at R&R Star Towing.
3500 block 179th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault, argument between couple married for 57 years.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: First-degree felony theft.
April 11
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Assistance to another agency involving a court-ordered Designated Crisis Responder
17800 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, subpoena service.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Court order violation.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree burglary.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Felony malicious mischief, second-degree burglary.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.
17000 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
20600 block 53rd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
April 12
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony vehicle theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, false and misleading statements, obstruction, resisting arrest.
21500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Court order violation.
