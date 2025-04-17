Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 6-12, 2025

April 6

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20800 block Street Southwest/67th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, court order service.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: Harassment.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency using a K-9 unit in an incident involving domestic assault.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman reported a possible rape.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Animal complaint.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft from Marshalls.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18100 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of a license plate.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

April 7

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony identity theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Hit-and-run collision involving an unattended vehicle.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief, suspect damaged the hood of a vehicle.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft, warrant arrest.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard, Felony theft from a parking lot.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest,: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft, damaged electric vehicle charger.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

April 8

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, vehicle theft.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance.

18700 block 62nd Place West: Behavioral health contact.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Second-degree identity theft.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 49th Place West: Misdemeanor theft, vehicle tab stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19200 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended, no insurance, no plate, etc.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony possession of stolen property.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

April 9

5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Identity theft.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Lost property.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.

21900 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.

1300 block Colby Avenue: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.

6800 block 284th Street Northwest: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency involving a Drug Recognition Expert.

6000 block 187th Place Southwest, Suspicious circumstance.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Possible attempted burglary.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lost property, theft of backpack from a bus.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowl.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, possible theft.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Civil, paper service.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest at Lynnwood Municipal Court.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Attempted misdemeanor theft.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Fourth degree misdemeanor domestic assault, Involuntary Treatment Act.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft.

17800 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony organized retail theft.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment.

5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Fraud, document only.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Unauthorized use of another person’s debit card.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses, informational report.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Fraud.

17800 block Highway 99: Domestic, no assault.

April 10

5600 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing/found juvenile.

5000 block 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: Threats, weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

18900 block Highway 99: Second-degree attempted burglary.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Criminal impersonation.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.

18900 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, suspect fled in a stolen vehicle.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

18900 block 76th Avenue West: Lost property.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: Found property, gun found in vehicle at R&R Star Towing.

3500 block 179th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault, argument between couple married for 57 years.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: First-degree felony theft.

April 11

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Assistance to another agency involving a court-ordered Designated Crisis Responder

17800 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, paper service.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, subpoena service.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Court order violation.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree burglary.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Felony malicious mischief, second-degree burglary.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.

17000 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

20600 block 53rd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

April 12

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony vehicle theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, false and misleading statements, obstruction, resisting arrest.

21500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Court order violation.

