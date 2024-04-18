Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 7-13, 2024

April 7
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5200 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
April 8
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Abuse was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including attempting to elude police, were reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled prior to a theft attempt.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled prior to a theft attempt.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 189th Place Southwest: Harassment and misdemeanor malicious mischief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
April 9
17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported, though it was later determined to be a misdemeanor-level offense.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Gang graffiti was reported.
3800 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported to have caused an injury.
Unlisted block, 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5500 block 208th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the warranted subject was arrested.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An individual attempted to elude police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: An attempted burglary was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: It was reported that a juvenile brought a large knife to school.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18100 block Highway 99: A court order was violated and the offending individual was arrested by police.
April 10
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
5500 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
17700 block 64th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
19500 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A collision involving a truck and a motorcycle occurred.
17000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6200 block 2020nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3800 block 180th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
18700 block 41st Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
17100 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported as a hate crime.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation, were reported.
April 11
19800 block 52nd Place West: Harassment was reported.
20900 block 63rd Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.
Unlisted location: Human remains were listed for sale.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle was arrested.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: After a misdemeanor theft was reported, a suspect was arrested and additionally charged with resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances and possession of another’s identification.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Two counts of burglary and three counts of indecent exposure were reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
204th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
April 12
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver involved in a collision was arrested for DUI.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: A residential fire was investigated.
20900 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were stolen.
18600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
17900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
April 13
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
19400 block 60th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 76th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
3600 block 192nd Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 74th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest and charged the arrestee with disorderly conduct and making false statements.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A liquor violation was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.
18100 block Highway 99: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
