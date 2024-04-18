Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 7-13, 2024

April 7

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5200 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

April 8

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Abuse was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including attempting to elude police, were reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled prior to a theft attempt.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled prior to a theft attempt.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 189th Place Southwest: Harassment and misdemeanor malicious mischief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

April 9

17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported, though it was later determined to be a misdemeanor-level offense.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Gang graffiti was reported.

3800 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported to have caused an injury.

Unlisted block, 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 208th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the warranted subject was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An individual attempted to elude police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: An attempted burglary was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: It was reported that a juvenile brought a large knife to school.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A court order was violated and the offending individual was arrested by police.

April 10

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

5500 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

19500 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A collision involving a truck and a motorcycle occurred.

17000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6200 block 2020nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3800 block 180th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18700 block 41st Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported as a hate crime.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation, were reported.

April 11

19800 block 52nd Place West: Harassment was reported.

20900 block 63rd Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.

Unlisted location: Human remains were listed for sale.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle was arrested.

44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest:

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: After a misdemeanor theft was reported, a suspect was arrested and additionally charged with resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances and possession of another’s identification.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Two counts of burglary and three counts of indecent exposure were reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

204th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

April 12

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver involved in a collision was arrested for DUI.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: A residential fire was investigated.

20900 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were stolen.

18600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

17900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

April 13

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

19400 block 60th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 76th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

3600 block 192nd Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 74th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest and charged the arrestee with disorderly conduct and making false statements.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A liquor violation was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.