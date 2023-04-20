Lynnwood Police Blotter: April 9-15, 2023

April 9
6500 block 183rd place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: K9 units were deployed during the investigation of a commercial burglary.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block 54th Avenue West: Identity theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21300 block 66th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made about an aggressive dog.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
3700 block 192nd Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.
4000 block 189th place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft involving a mailbox was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.
4400 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a report of misdemeanor theft and the suspect was in possession of a dangerous weapon.
19600 block Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and failure to obey.
19500 block 24th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 193rd Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and police arrested individuals with warrants.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A trespasser was arrested for felony assault against police, obstruction of justice and resisting arrested.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and police arrested an individual with a warrant.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a driver for DUI and causing a collision.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft of auto parts was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
April 10
21400 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest and recovered shaved keys.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5900 block 181st place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver committed multiple driving offenses and their vehicle was impounded.
6200 block 189th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver took off during a traffic stop.
17200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
April 11
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and theft were reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made several warrant arrests.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver committed multiple driving offenses.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of license plates was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Felony theft of a catalytic converter was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: An unhoused individual was reported for reckless burning when attempting to stay warm in a park bathroom.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of a bicycle was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
6300 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony harassment was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest when a security alarm went off.
April 12
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for felony assault, interfering with reporting, unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute illegal substances.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
April 13
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported during an instance of bank fraud.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19900 block 64th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was recovered.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was cited for nonconsensual recording of a sex act.
20400 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving under a suspended license.
3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 66th Avenue West: Two vehicles were hit by stray bullets.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
April 14
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17200 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
April 15
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
17000 block Interstate 5 Southwest: A driver failed to obey.
3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: Identity theft occurred.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
