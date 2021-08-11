Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 1-7, 2021

Aug. 1

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Nordstrom.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: An attempted robbery occurred.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for shoplifting from Nordstrom.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

Aug. 2

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

18400 block 43rd Place West: A family got into a verbal argument.

18000 block Highway 99: Drivers were racing.

19100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Aug. 3

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

20800 block Highway 99: Multiple domestic assaults were reported.

20200 block 76th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

13400 block 61st Avenue Southwest: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Seattle Police Department.

Aug. 4

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A court order violation occurred.

16500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block 69th Place West: A warrant subject was arrested.

17400 Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault report.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

Aug. 5

4000 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A $24,000 diamond tennis bracelet was stolen from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A vehicle was prowled and a window was broken to gain entry.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A physical domestic assault occurred.

Aug. 6

5500 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

21000 block 46th Place West: A warrant subject was reported.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

Aug. 7

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject overdosed and police administered Narcan.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

20100 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton