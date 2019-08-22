Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 11-17, 2019

Aug. 11
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple males reportedly returned clothing stolen from another mall to a store in Alderwood Mall for store credit.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Novela Apartment Homes parking lot.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend was stalking her.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to an incident at Costco after two people got into a physical altercation while standing in line. One person was reported to have choked the other.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A wallet and set of headphones were stolen from a locker at 24 Hour Fitness.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to Olson’s Baking Company after an employee said a boot was stolen by a coworker.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A man was arrested for drug-related charges and multiple misdemeanor warrants.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked near AMC Alderwood 16.
4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Someone reported a suspected residential burglary after finding a rear window to a residence broken. Nothing was stolen.
18400 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after she allegedly threatened her son and brother with a knife while she was intoxicated. The woman also threatened to commit suicide during the incident.
18800 block 28th Street Southwest: A Shane and Co. employee reported his vehicle was stolen from the business’ parking lot while he was working.
4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest near Olson’s Baking Company.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was reported to have assaulted a Lynnwood police officer during an arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A man said his bicycle was stolen from the Lynnwood Transit Center.
18200 block 53nd Avenue West: The laundry room at Whispering Pines was vandalized.
Aug. 13
16800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.
6600 block 214th Street Southwest: A garage was burglarized.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen out of Seattle was recovered.
17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the Seaview Chevrolet dealership parking lot.
16800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested during a traffic stop.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at QFC for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 14
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested at Lowe’s for shoplifting after she attempted to run from police. She was reported to also have drug paraphernalia and a fixed-blade knife.
19600 block 50th Avenue West: A road rage incident led to reports of property damage.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Biringer’s Berry Barn.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested near Gold Park for a misdemeanor warrant.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered in the parking lot near Best Buy in Lynnwood Square.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Lowe’s.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested and booked at the Lynnwood jail.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled near AMC Alderwood Mall 16.
19500 block Highway 99: Police performed a traffic stop involving a man who was supposed to be driving with an ignition interlocking device.
17400 block Spruce Way: A man was arrested for attempting to prowl a vehicle parked near Spruce Elementary School. According to police, the man attempted to run after they arrived. He was arrested after he tripped on a speed bump.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near SIS Yuhak.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited and trespassed from Scriber Lake Park.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen from a locker at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.
Aug. 15
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Target parking lot.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made contact with a subject near ManorCare Health Services who was reported to have had an open alcohol container.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A previously trespassed subject was charged with burglary at Alderwood Mall.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested near Bank of America for a warrant.
184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made contact with a come who started a fire under a tree near Alderwood Mall. The woman told police it was part of a Chinese tradition for the dead.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
7100 block 193rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence and multiple items were stolen.
6200 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Evergreen Islamic Institute.
16700 block 55th Place West: A woman reported someone entered her home when she was not home and urinated in her bathroom.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Edmonds Community College.
Aug. 16
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for fourth-degree assault.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Fraudulent activity was reported on a credit card.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: Police responded to an armed robbery incident near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
16400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject said a roommate was stealing knives.
16400 block 44th Avenue West: A woman pepper sprayed her boyfriend’s roommate.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for attempting to purchase makeup at Ulta Beauty with a stolen credit card.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for driving without a driver’s license.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Macy’s.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen from Guitar Center.
Aug. 17
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juvenile males stole two demo phones from the Apple store.
20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting makeup from Walgreens.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s and other drug-related charges.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A Playstation was stolen at an apartment complex while the victim was moving.
17500 block Highway 99: A subject suspected of fraud was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Mill Creek.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered at the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man got into a fight with a Pub 44 bouncer.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI while leaving Pub 44 after getting into a dispute with a bouncer.
