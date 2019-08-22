Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 11-17, 2019

Aug. 11

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple males reportedly returned clothing stolen from another mall to a store in Alderwood Mall for store credit.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Novela Apartment Homes parking lot.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend was stalking her.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to an incident at Costco after two people got into a physical altercation while standing in line. One person was reported to have choked the other.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A wallet and set of headphones were stolen from a locker at 24 Hour Fitness.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to Olson’s Baking Company after an employee said a boot was stolen by a coworker.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A man was arrested for drug-related charges and multiple misdemeanor warrants.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked near AMC Alderwood 16.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Someone reported a suspected residential burglary after finding a rear window to a residence broken. Nothing was stolen.

18400 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after she allegedly threatened her son and brother with a knife while she was intoxicated. The woman also threatened to commit suicide during the incident.

18800 block 28th Street Southwest: A Shane and Co. employee reported his vehicle was stolen from the business’ parking lot while he was working.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest near Olson’s Baking Company.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was reported to have assaulted a Lynnwood police officer during an arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A man said his bicycle was stolen from the Lynnwood Transit Center.

18200 block 53nd Avenue West: The laundry room at Whispering Pines was vandalized.

Aug. 13

16800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

6600 block 214th Street Southwest: A garage was burglarized.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen out of Seattle was recovered.

17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the Seaview Chevrolet dealership parking lot.

16800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested during a traffic stop.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at QFC for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 14

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested at Lowe’s for shoplifting after she attempted to run from police. She was reported to also have drug paraphernalia and a fixed-blade knife.

19600 block 50th Avenue West: A road rage incident led to reports of property damage.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Biringer’s Berry Barn.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested near Gold Park for a misdemeanor warrant.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered in the parking lot near Best Buy in Lynnwood Square.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Lowe’s.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested and booked at the Lynnwood jail.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled near AMC Alderwood Mall 16.

19500 block Highway 99: Police performed a traffic stop involving a man who was supposed to be driving with an ignition interlocking device.

17400 block Spruce Way: A man was arrested for attempting to prowl a vehicle parked near Spruce Elementary School. According to police, the man attempted to run after they arrived. He was arrested after he tripped on a speed bump.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near SIS Yuhak.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited and trespassed from Scriber Lake Park.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen from a locker at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Aug. 15

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Target parking lot.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made contact with a subject near ManorCare Health Services who was reported to have had an open alcohol container.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A previously trespassed subject was charged with burglary at Alderwood Mall.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested near Bank of America for a warrant.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made contact with a come who started a fire under a tree near Alderwood Mall. The woman told police it was part of a Chinese tradition for the dead.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

7100 block 193rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence and multiple items were stolen.

6200 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Evergreen Islamic Institute.

16700 block 55th Place West: A woman reported someone entered her home when she was not home and urinated in her bathroom.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Edmonds Community College.

Aug. 16

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for fourth-degree assault.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Fraudulent activity was reported on a credit card.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: Police responded to an armed robbery incident near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.

16400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject said a roommate was stealing knives.

16400 block 44th Avenue West: A woman pepper sprayed her boyfriend’s roommate.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for attempting to purchase makeup at Ulta Beauty with a stolen credit card.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for driving without a driver’s license.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Macy’s.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen from Guitar Center.

Aug. 17

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juvenile males stole two demo phones from the Apple store.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting makeup from Walgreens.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s and other drug-related charges.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A Playstation was stolen at an apartment complex while the victim was moving.

17500 block Highway 99: A subject suspected of fraud was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Mill Creek.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered at the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man got into a fight with a Pub 44 bouncer.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI while leaving Pub 44 after getting into a dispute with a bouncer.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton