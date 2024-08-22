Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 11-17, 2024

Aug. 11
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing individual.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A firearm was found.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
Aug. 12
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported.
5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4400 block 172nd Place Southwest: An animal complaint related to a dog bite was made.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Stolen license plates were located.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
Aug. 13
20000 block 66th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3800 block 170th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery, organized retail theft and burglary were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3400 block 170th Street Southwest: Felony harassment was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
5100 block 194th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
20400 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
Aug. 14
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17900 block ASH Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4500 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief resulted in a broken window.
19500 block Highway 99: A felony theft and identity theft were reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 180th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: License plates were recovered.
5500 block 175th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 15
6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
200th Street Southwest / 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing individual.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
210th Street Southwest / 66th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of gasoline was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft and identity theft were reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services was contacted.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
17000 block 38th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
Aug. 16
20100 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing and harassment were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 188th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
7500 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation resulted in the accidental discharge of a firearm.
204th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
28th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block Park Way: Graffiti was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.
21300 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct, public urination and unlawful transit conduct were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft and misdemeanor theft were reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 17
188th Street Southwest / 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Forgery and misdemeanor theft were reported.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
