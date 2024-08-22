Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 11-17, 2024

Aug. 11

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing individual.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A firearm was found.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

Aug. 12

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4400 block 172nd Place Southwest: An animal complaint related to a dog bite was made.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Stolen license plates were located.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

Aug. 13

20000 block 66th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3800 block 170th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery, organized retail theft and burglary were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block 170th Street Southwest: Felony harassment was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

5100 block 194th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

20400 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

Aug. 14

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17900 block ASH Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4500 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief resulted in a broken window.

19500 block Highway 99: A felony theft and identity theft were reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 180th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: License plates were recovered.

5500 block 175th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 15

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

200th Street Southwest / 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing individual.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

210th Street Southwest / 66th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of gasoline was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft and identity theft were reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services was contacted.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

Aug. 16

20100 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing and harassment were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 188th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

7500 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation resulted in the accidental discharge of a firearm.

204th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

28th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block Park Way: Graffiti was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.

21300 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct, public urination and unlawful transit conduct were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft and misdemeanor theft were reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 17

188th Street Southwest / 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Forgery and misdemeanor theft were reported.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.