Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 13-19, 2023

Aug. 13

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Reckless endangerment was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17200 block Highway 99: Guns were found.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and found.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with a DUI.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for reckless driving and DUI.

Aug. 14

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 66th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 36th Avenue West :A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 15

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment and stalking were reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft of a package was reported.

Aug. 16

19200 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

6700 block 178th PL Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20300 block I-5 South onramp southbound: An individual attempted to elude police.

2500 block Howard Avenue: Police assisted another agency with a K-9 investigation.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft by a juvenile was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A large amount of stolen goods were recovered when an individual was found in possession of stolen property.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver drove without a license.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

18500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by an individual with a felony warrant was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: Reckless driving was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 17

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief, misdemeanor assault and a crime involving a child occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest :A burglary was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: A driver without a license was reported to have committed multiple driving offenses.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 18

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A trespassing individual was arrested and was also charged with resisting arrest and assault.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Six vehicles were prowled.

18800 block 46th Avenue West: Two assaults and one case of harassment in a domestic setting were reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Missing mail was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision occurred.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99 / 196th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block Dale Way: A traffic hazard was reported.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Aug. 19

3300 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A trespassing individual was arrested after an attempted burglary.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.