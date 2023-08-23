Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 13-19, 2023

Aug. 13
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Reckless endangerment was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: Guns were found.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and found.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with a DUI.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for reckless driving and DUI.
Aug. 14
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 66th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 36th Avenue West :A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 15
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment and stalking were reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft of a package was reported.
Aug. 16
19200 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
6700 block 178th PL Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20300 block I-5 South onramp southbound: An individual attempted to elude police.
2500 block Howard Avenue: Police assisted another agency with a K-9 investigation.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft by a juvenile was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A large amount of stolen goods were recovered when an individual was found in possession of stolen property.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver drove without a license.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
18500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by an individual with a felony warrant was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
20400 block Highway 99: Reckless driving was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 17
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief, misdemeanor assault and a crime involving a child occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4700 block 168th Street Southwest :A burglary was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: A driver without a license was reported to have committed multiple driving offenses.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
16900 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 18
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A trespassing individual was arrested and was also charged with resisting arrest and assault.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Six vehicles were prowled.
18800 block 46th Avenue West: Two assaults and one case of harassment in a domestic setting were reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Missing mail was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision occurred.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Highway 99 / 196th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
17400 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block Dale Way: A traffic hazard was reported.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Aug. 19
3300 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A trespassing individual was arrested after an attempted burglary.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
