Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 14-19, 2022

August 14

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Tires were slashed.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a forgery.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for harassment.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

State Route 525/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19500 block 58th Place West: A subject was cited for illegal camping.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

August 15

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing was reported.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

190th Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

16500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A subject committed third-degree theft and eluded police.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject with multiple outstanding warrants eluded police.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal dispute.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

176th Street Southwest / 64th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported from the Lynnwood Rec Center.

August 16

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

17700 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic assault was reported.

18000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of unemployment fraud.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A passport was found.

3400 block 170th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18000 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for first-degree driving with a suspended license and violating an ignition interlock system.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses and multiple unpaid traffic tickets.

19300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen during a burglary.

August 17

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft was reported.

4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17600 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft and a fourth-degree assault were reported.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: A vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant for drugs and other paraphernalia.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Work items were stolen.

19500 block 56th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing on a business property.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A credit card fraud was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A window was broken by an unknown subject.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

2600 block 198th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

August 18

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A forgery was reported.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

6700 block 164th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal trespassing.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A harassment was reported.

7110 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

195th Place Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

200th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A vehicle’s door was stolen.

August 19

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree assault. A subject was cited for obstruction of justice.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic dispute with no assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

17900 block 33rd Place West: A forgery occurred.

5500 block 186th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A first-degree assault was reported.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A third-degree child molestation was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: A gun was found.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5400 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

5900 block 207th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.