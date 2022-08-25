Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 14-19, 2022

August 14
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Tires were slashed.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a forgery.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for harassment.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
State Route 525/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19500 block 58th Place West: A subject was cited for illegal camping.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
August 15
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing was reported.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
190th Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
16500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.
1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: A subject committed third-degree theft and eluded police.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject with multiple outstanding warrants eluded police.
16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal dispute.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
176th Street Southwest / 64th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported from the Lynnwood Rec Center.
August 16
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was occurred.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
17700 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic assault was reported.
18000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of unemployment fraud.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A passport was found.
3400 block 170th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18000 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for first-degree driving with a suspended license and violating an ignition interlock system.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses and multiple unpaid traffic tickets.
19300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen during a burglary.
August 17
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft was reported.
4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17600 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft and a fourth-degree assault were reported.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: A vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant for drugs and other paraphernalia.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Work items were stolen.
19500 block 56th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing on a business property.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A credit card fraud was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A window was broken by an unknown subject.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
2600 block 198th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
August 18
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A forgery was reported.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
6700 block 164th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal trespassing.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A harassment was reported.
7110 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
195th Place Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
200th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A vehicle’s door was stolen.
August 19
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a fourth-degree assault. A subject was cited for obstruction of justice.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic dispute with no assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
17900 block 33rd Place West: A forgery occurred.
5500 block 186th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A first-degree assault was reported.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A third-degree child molestation was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: A gun was found.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5400 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
5900 block 207th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
