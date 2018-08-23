Lynnwood police blotter: Aug. 14-19

Aug. 14

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3800 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5700 block of 198th Street Southwest. A laptop was stolen from inside a backpack that was in the back seat.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 17700 block of 44th Avenue West. Two lawn mowers, two microphone stands and two music stands were stolen from a church there.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 5700 block of 186th Place West.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Two designer wallets, a cell phone, bank cards, a jade bracelet and approximately $100 cash were stolen. The victim said she left the items on the counter while using the restroom, and when she returned, they were missing.

Aug. 15

A theft was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. Merchandise valued at $69.53 was stolen and recovered.

A burglary was reported in the 3800 block of 188th Street Southwest. Tools valued at approximately $500 were stolen. A door was damaged.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. An alarm system, valued at $50, was stolen.

An assault was reported at the Lynnwood Jail. Two inmates argued and one hit the other in the head with a broom handle. The person who was hit in the head declined aid.

Aug. 16

A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was recovered in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Approximately $90 in cash and $20 in change had been stolen from inside.

A vending machine was broken into in the 18100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

A vehicle abandoned in the 6700 block of 202nd Street Southwest was towed.

A theft was reported in the 20100 block of 61st Place West. Two plastic storage containers were stolen, containing approximately $50-75 worth of miscellaneous items.

Aug. 17

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 19100 block of Highway 99. A man appeared to be tampering with a business mailbox, but he said he was trying to drop off a set of keys that he found with an address on the keychain in the mailbox drop area. He had not entered any mailboxes. Officers collected the keys and entered them as found property.

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of 40th Avenue West. A speaker amplifier and a Marilyn Monroe picture were stolen, valued at a total of $450.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A pair of jeans and an electronic drone were stolen and recovered.

Aug. 18

A domestic assault was reported in the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3700 block of 196th Street Southwest. The keys to the vehicle were inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of tools were inside at the time.

A theft was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. A phone valued at $500 was taken.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at a total of over $800 was stolen and recovered.

Aug. 19

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Two vending machines were damaged, estimated at $1,000. An unknown amount of money was stolen from the machines.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. A pedestrian pushing a cart crashed the cart into a vehicle stopped in the aisle of a parking lot there. The vehicle had stopped to allow a different pedestrian to pass. The driver of the vehicle saw the woman crash the cart into their vehicle. The driver confronted the cart-pusher, who said she did not hit the vehicle with the cart, but with her hand. The vehicle had damage that was consistent with a cart hitting it. The pedestrian left before officers arrived. However, the driver provided officers with the woman’s license plate information and officers sent a letter to her registered address.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $188 was stolen and recovered.

A burglary was reported in the 6600 block of 200th Street Southwest. A storage room to a community laundry area had been broken into. Items had been moved around, but nothing appeared to be stolen.