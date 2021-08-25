Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 15-21, 2021

Aug. 15
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
16400 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal domestic disturbance.
20700 block 55th Avenue West: A package was stolen.
3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for prowling a vehicle.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant, second-degree theft and making false statements.
17200 block 34th Place West: A burglary occurred.
Aug. 16
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Ulta.
19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shooting at James Village shopping center.
20000 block Highway 99: An attempted theft was reported.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a vehicle.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and later recovered.
17700 block Spruce Way: A domestic verbal disturbance occurred.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police received a report about a man communicating with a minor via YouTube.
18700 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.
6000 block 204th Street Southwest:A vending machine was damaged and items were stolen from inside.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from Alderwood Mall parking lot.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18400 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.
Aug. 17
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled. The suspect involved was a juvenile.
3700 block 190th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a mother and daughter.
20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
6600 block 198th Place Southwest: A firearm was stolen from a home.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree robbery occurred.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.
44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A resident reported being followed by a suspicious vehicle.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 18
19800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: Graffiti was found.
16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
Aug. 19
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
3300 block 167th Place Southwest: A subject was referred to the LEAD program.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Aug. 20
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported from Lululemon.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance report at Collins Junction.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested theft and a warrant out of Kitsap County.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5000 block 208th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
18600 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault with a weapon.
Aug. 21
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police investigated an identity theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.
3000 block 177th Place Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.
Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
