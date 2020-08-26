Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 16-22, 2020

Aug. 16
6100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault. However, the suspect was not located.
18400 block Beech Road: Four utility poles were reportedly cut and wedged to fall.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three shoplifters reportedly worked in unison to steal from four different stores. Two were located by police and arrested.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a local restaurant.
164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported as well as an attempted vehicle theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A case of credit card fraud occurred at Fred Meyer.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An unknown subject broke a window at a residence.
19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after police contacted him while he was sitting in a vehicle. Police said he looked suspicious.
16700 block Cobblestone Drive: A debit card was stolen and used to make unauthorized purchases.
Aug. 17
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole children’s shoes from Nordstrom Rack.
19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported at Safeway.
17200 block Highway 99: A man exposed himself near Value Village.
3900 block 169th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for shoplifting from CVS Pharmacy.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A window was broken.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen while it was parked at a residence.
Aug. 18
18800 75th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between roommates.
17800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen at Twin Cedars RV Park.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded a drug-related crime at Fred Meyer.
4300 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
17200 block 33rd Place West: An adult attempted to contact a juvenile through Facebook.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Frontier Communications.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault at a residence.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A truck and business were broken into at the Lynnwood Business Center.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was discovered with stolen property and drug paraphernalia.
19500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from CVS Pharmacy.
16600 block Highway 99: An unknown subject robbed an am/pm convenience store with a firearm.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
Aug. 20
19000 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman reported another woman was harassing her over COVID-related concerns.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman said someone vandalized her vehicle while it was parked in the H-Mart parking lot. According to the woman, someone scratched letters onto the surface of her vehicle.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a case of animal abuse.
19700 block 40th Avenue West: Someone superglued the locks on a business.
Aug. 21
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from Whispering Cedars Apartments Homes parking lot.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
Aug. 22
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was passed out in a parking lot.
16600 block 56th Place West: A theft occurred at a residence.
19300 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn & Suites parking.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted burglary reported at a local business.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: The respondent of a no-contact involving a sexual assault violated the order.
