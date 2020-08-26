Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 16-22, 2020

Aug. 16

6100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault. However, the suspect was not located.

18400 block Beech Road: Four utility poles were reportedly cut and wedged to fall.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three shoplifters reportedly worked in unison to steal from four different stores. Two were located by police and arrested.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a local restaurant.

164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported as well as an attempted vehicle theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A case of credit card fraud occurred at Fred Meyer.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An unknown subject broke a window at a residence.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after police contacted him while he was sitting in a vehicle. Police said he looked suspicious.

16700 block Cobblestone Drive: A debit card was stolen and used to make unauthorized purchases.

Aug. 17

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole children’s shoes from Nordstrom Rack.

19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported at Safeway.

17200 block Highway 99: A man exposed himself near Value Village.

3900 block 169th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for shoplifting from CVS Pharmacy.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A window was broken.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen while it was parked at a residence.

Aug. 18

18800 75th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between roommates.

17800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen at Twin Cedars RV Park.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded a drug-related crime at Fred Meyer.

4300 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

17200 block 33rd Place West: An adult attempted to contact a juvenile through Facebook.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Frontier Communications.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault at a residence.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A truck and business were broken into at the Lynnwood Business Center.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was discovered with stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

19500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from CVS Pharmacy.

16600 block Highway 99: An unknown subject robbed an am/pm convenience store with a firearm.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

Aug. 20

19000 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman reported another woman was harassing her over COVID-related concerns.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman said someone vandalized her vehicle while it was parked in the H-Mart parking lot. According to the woman, someone scratched letters onto the surface of her vehicle.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a case of animal abuse.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: Someone superglued the locks on a business.

Aug. 21

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from Whispering Cedars Apartments Homes parking lot.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

Aug. 22

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was passed out in a parking lot.

16600 block 56th Place West: A theft occurred at a residence.

19300 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn & Suites parking.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted burglary reported at a local business.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: The respondent of a no-contact involving a sexual assault violated the order.

