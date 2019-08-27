Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 18-24, 2019

Aug. 18

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Someone reported receiving a phone call from an unknown suspect posing as a Social Security Office employee, who told the reporting party to either purchase Sephora gift cards or risk going to jail.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Washington State Patrol received reports that someone was throwing rocks at cars and damaging them.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance at City Center Apartments led to one arrest. A plate was reported broken.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at the Alderwood Mall Macy’s.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A stolen credit card was used at Goodwill. The card was reported stolen after the victim’s vehicle was prowled in either Edmonds or Lynnwood.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to reports of another man collapsing in the America’s Best Value Inn parking lot. The man who collapsed overdosed and was administered Narcan.

164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject for threatening someone with a knife at Cliffhanger Sports Bar and Restaurant.

18800 block Highway 99: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for drug-related charges.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Safeway in Mountlake Terrace for theft and possession of a stolen vehicle after reportedly shoplifting from Whole Foods and fleeing the scene in a stolen van.

16600 block Highway 99: A road rage incident led to an assault. Police have a possible suspect.

Aug. 19

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested behind 7-Eleven.

16000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

6200 block 170th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two men were reported to have shoplifted from Best Buy.

17400 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant at Extended Stay America hotel.

17200 block Highway 99: A 35-year-old woman was cited for shoplifting from Walmart.

3000 176th Street Southwest: A woman reported her bicycle was stolen from her garage. She said she suspects it was the people who rented her residence through Airbnb.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after causing a vehicle collision.

Aug. 20

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A man reported his watch was stolen from his house.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft at Kohl’s.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was trespassed from Alderwood Mall.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to fraudulent activity at Panda Express.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Apple Store.

16400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was conducted near GapKids and babyGap at Alderwood Mall.

5500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled near Great Floors.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Shannon Towing.

Aug. 21

19300 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A phone was reported stolen after the reporting party left it on a transit bus. It was later recovered at a kiosk in Fred Meyer.

5700 block 178th Street Southwest: Someone reported being threatened over a dating app.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Carson Auto Repair.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Alderwood Community Church.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: An Edmonds Community College student reported a wallet was stolen during a test.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen vehicle.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A window was broken at an apartment complex.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near Cost Plus World Market.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police received multiple reports of thefts from separate lockers at 24 Hour Fitness.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at CVS Pharmacy.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.

Aug. 22

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested. While in custody, police found drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of an illegal substance.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police received reports of an assault.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near AMC Alderwood Mall 16.

17100 block 39th Place West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in a residential neighborhood.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft suspect eluded police custody.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led an arrest for driving with a suspended license.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women and one man shoplifted from Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at Extended Stay America after a man said he was attacked by another man. The man said he was punched, hit with a baton and told to strip his clothes off. He reported the suspect stole his duffle bag, cash and fled.

21300 68th Avenue West: A wallet was reported stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s.

Aug. 23

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at LA Fitness.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence. The victim was a college student who reported clothing valued at $20,000 was stolen.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A tenant reported the landlord attempted to poison the tenant’s dog.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Police conducted a drug-related arrest At Lynndale Park.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A transient subject was trespassed from Scriber Lake Park.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for third-degree theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a drug-related DUI near Rodeo Inn.

Aug. 24

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police conducted a burglary-related arrest after witnessing a suspect cause “thousands of dollars” of damage to the Beaver Cove Apartments complex laundry room. Police recovered $252.96 in coins from the suspect.

18400 block ALderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.

18400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at Kohl’s.

