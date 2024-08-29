Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 18-24, 2024

Aug. 18

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

48th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 19

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police identified a suspicious man believed to have attempted a theft in Puyallup.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested.

22100 block 228th Avenue Northeast: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 63rd Avenue West: Mailboxes were stolen from during an instance of felony malicious mischief.

4000 block Maple Road: A collision was reported.

Aug. 20

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4100 block 156th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with a situation involving assault with a weapon.

4700 block 182nd Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

6600 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving without a license, were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Identity theft was reported when a stolen credit card was used at a hotel.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and a warranted individual was arrested.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19500 block 76th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

Aug. 21

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title and driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three suspects stole a total of over $1,500 block worth of merchandise from a store during an instance of felony theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 22

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6200 block 211th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block 186th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

16700 block 62nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4000 block 164th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17600 block 66th Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4000 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4300 block 192nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: An unspecified assault was reported by an anonymous caller who alleged that she had been sleeping at the time of the incident.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7900 block 203rd Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: During an instance of domestic violence, misdemeanor assault, malicious mischief and exposing children to domestic violence were reported.

17000 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Aug. 23

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.

20800 block 58th Place West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

Aug. 24

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and possession of stolen property were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft by a prisoner was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.