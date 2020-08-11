Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 2-8, 2020

Aug. 2

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for stealing liquor.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A subject reported being the victim of an online scam.

17200 block Highway 99: A female shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart for a warrant out of Bothell.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting subject was trespassed from Fred Meyer.

16400 block 65th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a Sprint store.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle side mirror was damaged in the Total Wine & More parking lot.

Aug. 3

7000 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic assault.

18700 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a business in Lynnwood Square.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest at Barnes & Noble.

Aug. 4

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported at La Quinta Inn.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walgreens.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant was served.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A man stole from 76 gas station after having previously been trespassed.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from U-Haul Storage.

19400 block 71st Place West: A theft was reported.

Aug. 5

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

20300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Byblos Mediterranean Grocery for trespassing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

19500 block I-5 South: A vehicle was stolen.

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a court order violation.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the United States Post Office parking lot.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest.

3300 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to multiple reports of a sexual offense.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made an arrest for a drug-related crime.

Aug. 6

3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a DUI arrest.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted with an assault reported at Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Brier.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Nordstrom parking lot at Alderwood Mall.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was taken into custody.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for trespassing.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18000 block Highway 99: Two phones were stolen during a burglary.

20500 block 63rd Place West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in a residential neighborhood.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal disturbance involving a woman and her daughter.

Aug. 7

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic-violence-related assault.

16800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a DUI-related arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen after a vehicle was prowled in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Aug. 8

17600 block 33rd Place West: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife on Aug. 2.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A bike was stolen from the front of a Community Transit bus at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

19700 block Highway 99: Customers dined and dashed at Hops n Drops.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Joann Fabrics and Crafts.

