Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 20-26, 2023

Aug 20
19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of narcotics.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
17600 block 33rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
7000 block 193rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19800 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A handgun was found.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
17900 block 33rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of narcotics.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Aug. 21
3100 block Alderwood Mall Blvd.: An individual attempted to elude police, who recovered a stolen vehicle.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
17300 block 34th Place West: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled, and the perpetrator attempted to steal the vehicle.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17400 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 176th Street Southwest: A repeated trespasser was cited.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle hit a traffic sign.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
Aug. 22
3700 block 173rd Place Southwest: A debit card was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 41st Place West: A lewd act was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Highway 99: A locker was stolen from in an act of felony theft.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and then stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17400 block 58th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 176th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
Highway 99 / 180th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 23
16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported, and the stolen items were found.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary during which a firearm was stolen was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft of two monitors was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
188th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20300 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled, and the suspect was identified.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
17100 block 38th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported, and a stolen license plate was recovered.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
168th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision with a patrol car.
Aug. 24
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.
19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18200 block 56th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
4000 block 189th Place Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.
22600 block Bothell Everett Highway: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 25
19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested, and a stolen vehicle was recovered.
19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was attempted.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A loss prevention worker was the victim of a misdemeanor assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 26
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
16400 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of controlled substances who obstructed police.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
