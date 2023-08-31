Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 20-26, 2023

Aug 20

19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of narcotics.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

17600 block 33rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

7000 block 193rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19800 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A handgun was found.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

17900 block 33rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of narcotics.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Aug. 21

3100 block Alderwood Mall Blvd.: An individual attempted to elude police, who recovered a stolen vehicle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

17300 block 34th Place West: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled, and the perpetrator attempted to steal the vehicle.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17400 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 176th Street Southwest: A repeated trespasser was cited.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle hit a traffic sign.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

Aug. 22

3700 block 173rd Place Southwest: A debit card was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 41st Place West: A lewd act was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Highway 99: A locker was stolen from in an act of felony theft.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and then stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17400 block 58th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 176th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

Highway 99 / 180th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 23

16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported, and the stolen items were found.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary during which a firearm was stolen was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft of two monitors was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

188th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20300 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled, and the suspect was identified.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17100 block 38th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported, and a stolen license plate was recovered.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

168th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision with a patrol car.

Aug. 24

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.

19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18200 block 56th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

4000 block 189th Place Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.

22600 block Bothell Everett Highway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 25

19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested, and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was attempted.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A loss prevention worker was the victim of a misdemeanor assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 26

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

16400 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of controlled substances who obstructed police.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.